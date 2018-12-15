CNET First Look
From review: Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System
$199.99

Ninja's coffee maker brews well in many ways

Transcript
[MUSIC] What if I told you there's a coffee maker that brews great tasting drip, cafe style drinks like lattes and cappuccinos, and does tea. This appliance exists. It's called the Ninja Hot and Cold Brew System. For $229 The Ninja makes drip coffee in single serve cups all the way up to full carafes. There are classic and rich flavor modes to choose from. It brews over ice and has a swing-out arm that aerates milk into foam. It even has two separate filter baskets. One basket is just for coffee. The other for tea. The brewer senses which one it's using it then adjust its selection of presets to tailor the brew to tea type. The coffee maker looks nice too even though it' mostly plastic its glossy kind of black finish on brooking LADs are a step up from previous Ninja models. Still $229 is a lot to spend on a kitchen coffee maker no matter how fancy you're capable. And this machine. Definitely has its share of problems. Number 1, it doesn't control its brewing temperature as well as other machines. Also, the cold brew mode takes just 15 minutes, but what it makes isn't true cold brew. It's more like ordinary ice Iced coffee. Not the strong, concentrated drink I prefer. There isn't a manual function, either. So if you want to brew joe your way, you're out of luck. Still, the Ninja hot and cold brewed system is a solid coffee maker that does a heck of a lot. If you're willing to pay the price, it just might fit the bill. [MUSIC]
