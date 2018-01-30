Your video, "New Apple products with custom chips, Facebook's new local focus "
New Apple products with custom chips, Facebook's new local focus

Today's major tech stories include Apple releasing new products with customized chips, Facebook switching to a local news focus and Elon Musk's flamethrower selling like... hotcakes.
This is CNet and here are the stories that matter right now. According to Bloomberg Apple is working on at least three new Mac models that will likely take shape as a new desktop and a new laptop packing in custom processors made as a collaboration between Apple and Intel. Apple may also debut a brand new iPad this Fall which will mostly contain the new AI chip found in the iPhone 8 and X. Facebook's newsfeed will start to take a more local focus, according to Mark Zuckerberg. In a post on his page the CEO wrote that because people constantly tell us they want more local news on Facebook The social network speed will start to prioritize news from local and trusted sources. And finally, Elon Musk's Boring Company has begun to sell branded handheld flamethrowers for $500 a pop. Musk has said that over 20,000 available, more than half are already spoken for By no coincidence at all, a Boring Company fire extinguisher can be had on the same page for $30. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app in the Apple or Google Play store.

