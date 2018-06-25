Netgear's Arlo Pro 2 security cameras bring HD video streaming outside

CNET First Look
[MUSIC] For 480 bucks, yeah I know it's a lot to spend, Netgear sells a two pack of Arlo Pro 2's. I tested these excellent, overpriced, weatherproof security cameras in rain, wind and high heat conditions. But you can also use them indoors. Their main selling point, aside from being able to handle the outdoors, is that they're battery powered. Keep them connected to the included power charger if you want, or set them free inside or out. However far your wi-fi network will allow. That's the main limitation fo the Arlo Pro 2s. They depend on a solid Wi-Fi connection to deliver that crisp 1080p HD live video feed you want. If you're mainly interested in keeping an eye on deer eating food in your garden or you plan to install the cameras in some other far flung spot with a less than stellar Wi-Fi connection, either enlist Wi-Fi range extenders or reconsider this particular camera. Otherwise, they're a fantastic choice. I've been testing my two Arlo Pro 2s for weeks now. Heavily for the last week, and the battery indicators are sitting at around 70%. Expect to use the power charger at least once a month if you anticipate heavy usage. With a lot of motion alerts and a lot of streaming at 1080p. Other folks might not have to charge theirs for several months if they're in a lighter traffic area, with fewer alerts. Netgear is pretty generous with free cloud storage too, you get seven days of event-based video clips, free of charge Pay more for additional days and features like [UNKNOWN] and motion detection zones. But even out of the box, Netgear Arlo Pro 2's are extremely capable and versatile security cameras. That make it easy to keep an eye on things day and night. [MUSIC]