Nest Wifi puts Google Assistant into your router

Hey guys, I'm here at Google headquarters in California to take a look at Google's new Wi Fi mesh networking system.
It's the follow up to Google Wi Fi called nest Wi Fi.
And what it is, is you've got a nest Wi Fi router here and then these nest access points that are gonna spread through your home and extend coverage.
Now the neat thing about these Google nest Wi Fi points that you're gonna spread about your home, aside from the fact that they come in three colors that snow and mist and the sand is you can see each one actually doubles as a Google Assistant speaker.
You've got the mute switch that, There-
My gosh.
You've got the speaker grill here at the bottom, and the microphone holes up at the top.
So just like a Google Home Mini or the new Nest Mini, you can talk to one of these things.
Ask the Google Assistant to control your smart home, to tell you the weather, tell you a joke, and also do new things, like ask for a Speed Test and how fast your networks running, ask it to pause the internet.
So some of the devices in your home or maybe a group of devices you've allocated for your kids.
So your kids are misbehaving and you want to pause the Xbox and the phone that they use.
You can do that with a single voice command here.
Google says this is also a lot faster than before it's an AC 2200 router that's up from AC 1200 with the first gen Google Wi Fi system.
So you got a nice speedy connection from these things.
It's also four by four with four antennas in there.
So if you have, say a three by three MacBook, you'll be able to connect really fast with those multiple antennas working together to aggregate a good connection.
As for the router itself, it is not a Google Assistant speaker but it does function as the base of the system and it'll cover about twentytwo hundred square feet on its own.
Make that thirtyeith hundred square feet if you add in a single extender.
You can build from there obviously that's the whole idea of this thing is to spread it spread Wi Fi through your home in a way that just kind of works wherever you go.
It's not going to be great if you want to do a LAN party or have a lot of hubs to connect to your router though, you see it's only got this one ethernet jack in the back that's open for a device like that or for you know, a gaming system you wanted to plug in directly Not a lot of room for extension with that.
So that what one of the limitation of Google Wi-Fi that I would say maybe consider fixing with the generation 3 whenever that gets here.
Google also tells us that the new nest Wi-Fi system is totally backwards compatible with existing Google Wi-Fi system.
So if you already have that first gen Google Wi-Fi set up in your home You can just get a single on these extenders, these Nest points, and you can connect it with your existing system, you don't need the new router.
Now the big sales pitch with Google WiFi and now with Nest WiFi is that Google's done a lot of work, really testing these things out to figure out all the different variables that might impact your connection.
It's gonna pass you off from the 2.4 to 5 gigahertz Band automatically, it's going to learn about your home and it's going to give you tutorials as you set up to help you get the best possible signal strength.
It's just designed to make your Wi Fi work really well in your home without a whole lot of thought need to be put into it on your end.
You'd like to Wi Fi a lot when we tested it out three years ago, and we're going to test this one out pretty soon and let you know how it's done.
As repricing and availability Google tells us that all this is coming out in November to the US, UK, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Singapore will be testing it out soon.
As for pricing, the Google nest router is gonna be 169 and the nest access points here are gonna be 149 each.
You wanted to combine a nest access point and a nest router.
It's gonna be a total of 269.
You want two of those access points with the nest router.
That's 349.
So stay tuned we'll know a lot more about the system and how it performs very soon when we tested it out at the Cnet's Marco.
