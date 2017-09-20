Nest Secure is a $500 home security system

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Nest Secure is a $500 home security systemNest wants to secure your home with sensors that detect doors opening, NFC tags to arm or disarm the system and a keypad base.
Transcript
[SOUND] Previously, Nest has limited it's product offerings to standalone devices. You get a single service thermostat you get a single smoke detector, something that is a standalone DIY product. But they did something totally new today with the new Nest Secure Alarm System. So this is actually a whole home security system that can work with The stand-alone nest devices you already have, the main device is the Nest Guard. It kind of looks like an Amazon Echo Dot but it's this little tiny device that has a built in 85-decibel siren. It's where you arm and disarm your system instead of those old, kind of utilitarian panels you had on your wall. It also comes with two tags but you can put them on devices and track the stuff that you regularly Really lose like your keys, your phone, stuff like that. So one of the coolest features about this new Nest security system is called quiet open. So if you wanna go on a morning run and you don't wanna disarm the entire system, but you do wanna just walk out the door without dealing with the whole arming disarming thing, you can enable an option on this guard panel that would actually just let you walk through a door that has the Nest Detect. Door window open close sensor on it without triggering the whole system but it will still protect the whole house. So the first system will be $499. It's available for pre-order now and will be available in November with one guard, two tags and two detects.