Nest Hello video doorbell: Smarter than your average buzzer

Nest Hello video doorbell: Smarter than your average buzzerThe $229 Nest Hello video doorbell has features you won't find on other buzzers.
[MUSIC] Just a sec, we'll be right there. Nest's $229, Hello, is great video doorbell. Its slim design makes this hard-wired buzzer easy to install on narrow door frames, and the app's step by step tutorial makes the process simple [INAUDIBLE] From start to finish. Out of the box you get free access to your camera's live feed from the Nest app on your phone as well as from the web login. Opt in to receive push alerts and/or emails whenever your hello buzzer detects motion, sees a person or hears a loud sound. And when someone rings the doorbell you get an alert and can chat with whoever's there. Using two-way audio. Or send one of Nest's prerecorded quick responses, like "Hi there. No one can aswer the door right now. We'll be notified you stopped by." This 1600 by 1200 high definition camera has a section in the app where you can adujust the video quality whenever your WiFi network is a little spotty. And manually enable the night Vision setting if you don't like the auto default. You can also share access with friends and family. Or enable the home away assist feature so the hello is tied to your phone's location and turns on when you leave and off when you arrive. That isn't an automation I want with a video doorbell because it's a privacy thing so I didn't turn it on for this but it's nice to have. You can also schedule when your doorbell is Is on or off as well as enable the Quiet Time feature which leaves the doorbell on but turns off the chimes inside your house. All of that stuff comes free of charge including three hour image history of activity happening in front of your doorbell. But you get even more with nests aware service starting at $5. A month. With Nest Aware you get access to 24/7 continuous video recordings, facial recognition, saved video clips, and motion detection zones. I set up a Google Assistant Enabled Nest Cam IQ indoor and that actually acts as another doorbell chime in your home. And if you're paying for Next Aware your Hello Doorbell can even Use facial recognition to tell your IQ Indoor or Google Home speaker who's specifically is at your front door. So it will actually announce who's there. I really like the Hello doorbell. Yes, it's expensive. Yes, you do need to pay the 5 bucks a month if you want all of its advanced features, like facial recognition. But I think it's worth it, because it worked well on On its own as well as part of the broader Nest and Google smart home. [MUSIC]