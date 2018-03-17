Your video, "Nest Hello video doorbell: Smarter than your average buzzer "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Nest Hello video doorbell: Smarter than your average buzzer

The $229 Nest Hello video doorbell has features you won't find on other buzzers.
2:39 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] Just a sec, we'll be right there. Nest's $229, Hello, is great video doorbell. Its slim design makes this hard-wired buzzer easy to install on narrow door frames, and the app's step by step tutorial makes the process simple [INAUDIBLE] From start to finish. Out of the box you get free access to your camera's live feed from the Nest app on your phone as well as from the web login. Opt in to receive push alerts and/or emails whenever your hello buzzer detects motion, sees a person or hears a loud sound. And when someone rings the doorbell you get an alert and can chat with whoever's there. Using two-way audio. Or send one of Nest's prerecorded quick responses, like "Hi there. No one can aswer the door right now. We'll be notified you stopped by." This 1600 by 1200 high definition camera has a section in the app where you can adujust the video quality whenever your WiFi network is a little spotty. And manually enable the night Vision setting if you don't like the auto default. You can also share access with friends and family. Or enable the home away assist feature so the hello is tied to your phone's location and turns on when you leave and off when you arrive. That isn't an automation I want with a video doorbell because it's a privacy thing so I didn't turn it on for this but it's nice to have. You can also schedule when your doorbell is Is on or off as well as enable the Quiet Time feature which leaves the doorbell on but turns off the chimes inside your house. All of that stuff comes free of charge including three hour image history of activity happening in front of your doorbell. But you get even more with nests aware service starting at $5. A month. With Nest Aware you get access to 24/7 continuous video recordings, facial recognition, saved video clips, and motion detection zones. I set up a Google Assistant Enabled Nest Cam IQ indoor and that actually acts as another doorbell chime in your home. And if you're paying for Next Aware your Hello Doorbell can even Use facial recognition to tell your IQ Indoor or Google Home speaker who's specifically is at your front door. So it will actually announce who's there. I really like the Hello doorbell. Yes, it's expensive. Yes, you do need to pay the 5 bucks a month if you want all of its advanced features, like facial recognition. But I think it's worth it, because it worked well on On its own as well as part of the broader Nest and Google smart home. [MUSIC]
Nest Hello

CNET Editors' Rating

 Excellent
The Nest Hello is the smartest video doorbell available today, and a really solid choice for anyone -- but it's especially appealing if you're sold on a broader Google/Nest smart home.
Read Full Review
$229.00
See all prices

Latest Smart Home videos

Video: Ecobee's smart switch is a teeny tiny Amazon Echo, too
Ecobee's smart switch is a teeny tiny Amazon Echo, too
2:11
The new Ecobee Switch Plus features built-in sensors for motion, temperature and ambient light, and you can even use it to talk to...
Play video
Video: The Sobro smart side table charges, chills and helps you sleep
The Sobro smart side table charges, chills and helps you sleep
1:06
Sobro's Side Table is part mini fridge, speaker and sleep aid.
Play video
Video: The Gogogate2 is a sensible garage door smartener
The Gogogate2 is a sensible garage door smartener
1:31
With third-party camera support and remote access, the $119 Gogogate2 lets you stop wondering if you left the garage door open.
Play video
Video: Instant Pot Max cooks faster, has new skills
Instant Pot Max cooks faster, has new skills
1:15
The newest electric pressure cooker from the popular company has more pressure than older models, so you'll get meals even faster....
Play video
Video: Garadget adds simple smarts to your garage door
Garadget adds simple smarts to your garage door
1:18
This $89 garage door controller adds voice control and remote access smarts to your existing garage door opener.
Play video
Video: Your guide to creating a smart home
Your guide to creating a smart home
1:51
Overwhelmed by smart home gadgets? We're here to help.
Play video
Video: Canary's View security system has a low price, high fees
Canary's View security system has a low price, high fees
1:30
The $99 Canary View security system charges you for simple stuff, like two-way talk.
Play video
Video: The problem with voice recognition: It's shite being Scottish
The problem with voice recognition: It's shite being Scottish
1:58
Are Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant up to the challenge of an extremely Scottish accent? Only one way to find out...
Play video