Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Nest Hello doorbell camera can recognize your face"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Nest Hello doorbell camera can recognize your face

And not just yours: Find out if a dog came to your door with Nest's new video doorbell.
1:30 /
Transcript
The Hello doorbell represents a new product category for Nest. Moving on from smart thermostats and cameras, the new Hello doorbell will send a notification to your phone when someone walks up and presses the button. [SOUND] It can also store video. It will store three hours of still images for free. And it can also store about a week of video for a $10 monthly fee. With its person detection technology, it can differentiate a person from say a car or a dog in case somebody comes up to your door. You want to Wanna know if somebody's there. It also has the familiar faces feature, that if you subscribe to the video service, it can also tell from different people around your house that show up at your door regularly. So the [UNKNOWN] communicates over Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi, so you should be able to access it remotely from pretty much anywhere. And because it's a wired connection you don't need to worry about battery life running out. In the future the doorbell will also communicate with a Yale Smart Lock We don't quite exactly know how the interaction is gonna work yet, Nest says they're still working on it, but you can imagine some sort of thing where somebody comes up to the doorbell and then you get a notification in the app that would let you unlock the door remotely. So just seeing it here in the demo room, the camera actually looks pretty good in the app, it takes a nice high resolution image and even if you're standing off to the side of the door the camera can still pick up your whole body in front of it, your face does look pretty clear. Like a lot of other doorbell cameras, of course it also has two way audio. One new feature here though is that it has some pre recorded voice messages. So say you're somewhere where you can't necessarily have that live remote conversation with somebody through the app. You can hit a button to send a pre recorded message to tell somebody to leave a package for example. Nest doesn't talk about the price of the doorbell yet, but it does say it will release in Q1 of 2018. So we'll look for more information then. [SOUND]

Latest Smart Home videos

Video: August's Pro lock adds smarts, but we're not sold
August's Pro lock adds smarts, but we're not sold
1:21 September 20, 2017
The August Smart Lock Pro tries to do a lot... maybe too much.
Play video
Video: August's new lock looks different, but much remains the same
August's new lock looks different, but much remains the same
1:08 September 20, 2017
The third-gen August Smart Lock ditches the round design, gains an open/close sensor.
Play video
Video: Traeger's smart Timberline smokes up fantastically good food
Traeger's smart Timberline smokes up fantastically good food
2:07 September 20, 2017
The Traeger Timberline 850 pellet-powered grill smokes delicious food with a smart connection.
Play video
Video: Nest Cam IQ Outdoor brings security to your backyard
Nest Cam IQ Outdoor brings security to your backyard
2:34 September 20, 2017
Nest expands its smart home offerings with a new security camera. Features include facial recognition tech, "SuperSight" and two-way...
Play video
Video: GE's $200 Alexa lamp lights up the smart home
GE's $200 Alexa lamp lights up the smart home
1:55 September 20, 2017
Here comes the sun -- or, rather, here comes "Sol," GE's new, funky-looking Alexa lamp.
Play video
Video: Nest's subtle Thermostat E blends in, but still stands out
Nest's subtle Thermostat E blends in, but still stands out
1:22 September 13, 2017
The Nest Thermostat E has a lot of the same smart tech as the Learning Thermostat -- for just $169.
Play video
Video: How to set up your Alexa devices for multiroom playback
How to set up your Alexa devices for multiroom playback
1:38 September 11, 2017
Amazon allows you to stream music not just from one device, but through multiple Alexa devices around your home. Here's how to do...
Play video
Video: Sony's voice-enabled wireless speaker looks like Apple's HomePod, costs less
Sony's voice-enabled wireless speaker looks like Apple's HomePod, costs less
1:27 September 2, 2017
The new LF-S50G Wireless Speaker reminds us of the HomePod, but has Google Assistant built-in, not Siri.
Play video