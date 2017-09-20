Nest Hello doorbell camera can recognize your face

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CNET First Look
Nest Hello doorbell camera can recognize your faceAnd not just yours: Find out if a dog came to your door with Nest's new video doorbell.
Transcript
The Hello doorbell represents a new product category for Nest. Moving on from smart thermostats and cameras, the new Hello doorbell will send a notification to your phone when someone walks up and presses the button. [SOUND] It can also store video. It will store three hours of still images for free. And it can also store about a week of video for a $10 monthly fee. With its person detection technology, it can differentiate a person from say a car or a dog in case somebody comes up to your door. You want to Wanna know if somebody's there. It also has the familiar faces feature, that if you subscribe to the video service, it can also tell from different people around your house that show up at your door regularly. So the [UNKNOWN] communicates over Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi, so you should be able to access it remotely from pretty much anywhere. And because it's a wired connection you don't need to worry about battery life running out. In the future the doorbell will also communicate with a Yale Smart Lock We don't quite exactly know how the interaction is gonna work yet, Nest says they're still working on it, but you can imagine some sort of thing where somebody comes up to the doorbell and then you get a notification in the app that would let you unlock the door remotely. So just seeing it here in the demo room, the camera actually looks pretty good in the app, it takes a nice high resolution image and even if you're standing off to the side of the door the camera can still pick up your whole body in front of it, your face does look pretty clear. Like a lot of other doorbell cameras, of course it also has two way audio. One new feature here though is that it has some pre recorded voice messages. So say you're somewhere where you can't necessarily have that live remote conversation with somebody through the app. You can hit a button to send a pre recorded message to tell somebody to leave a package for example. Nest doesn't talk about the price of the doorbell yet, but it does say it will release in Q1 of 2018. So we'll look for more information then. [SOUND]