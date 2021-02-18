NASA's Perseverance rover arrives on Mars

Transcript
Transcription not available for NASA's Perseverance rover arrives on Mars.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

98 episodes

Alphabet City

92 episodes

CNET Top 5

863 episodes

The Daily Charge

972 episodes

What the Future

348 episodes

Tech Today

1430 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Facebook's news blackout explained

4:14

NASA's Perseverance rover arrives on Mars

9:03

Congress VS Robinhood and others over Gamestop stock

10:53

All the new trailers announced at Nintendo's latest Switch event

18:25

Mario Golf Super Rush trailer revealed

2:20

Nintendo reveals The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD trailer

4:07

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

Nintendo reveals The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD trailer

4:07

The Lotus Elise Sport 240 shows us the 25 year old recipe still works

12:15

All the new trailers announced at Nintendo's latest Switch event

18:25

What happened to Siri?

10:44

Camera comparison: Galaxy S21 vs. iPhone 12

13:57

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Sony Xperia Pro review: Phone, 4K camera monitor and 5G

9:37

For All Mankind: Time Capsule (AR trailer)

0:30

Clubhouse explained

11:19

Hands-on with Xiaomi's Mi 11

4:46

Camera comparison: Galaxy S21 vs. iPhone 12

13:57

The Kohler Moxie Showerhead uses Alexa to make mornings fun

5:08

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

The Cheapskate Hall of Fame: The first 7 inductees

3:07

The Cheapskate's 7 favorite holiday gifts

3:23

How to win Black Friday in 2020

1:46

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know

2:20

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40

Why Apple says don't cover your laptop camera

5:06