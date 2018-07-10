Your video, "Mystic drone flies with AI"
Mystic drone flies with AI

Is it enough to let Airlango take on the drone market leader, DJI?
This might look a lot like another drone you've seen before, but it's got one feature that might just set it apart. It's called the Mystic and it has lots of familiar tricks like gesture control and, of course, a follow me mode. From the outside, you'd be forgiven for confusing it with the DJI Mavic Air. They mystic also folds up so it fits in the palm of your hand, but unlike the maverick Air, it only has a one access image stabilizer compared to the three axis on the DJI. One of the main features the mystic is hoping will separate it from those DJI comparisons is something called safari mode. From the app you can map out an area you want the drone to explore, then off it goes capturing photos. It uses artificial intelligence to determine what looks interesting. So that's anything from landscapes, to people, and even pets. In our demo, it wasn't flying as far as the claimed 200 meter limit, but it did snap a couple of different perspectives, mostly involving people. The Mystic has 27 minutes of flight time, but the company says that will be optimized to 30 minutes in the near future. So is it enough to set itself apart from all the other drones on the market? Machine learning and AI is intriguing, but the drone's full potential is still a ways down the track. If you wanna get your hands on one, it's available to back on Kick Starter for $500, and should be available in November. [SOUND]

