Mute those annoying reminder ads that follow you

CNET News Video
We've all been there, you're browsing the web and an online ad keeps following you everywhere you go. Well Google is finally giving you the power to shoo away and mute those pestering reminder ads. These reminder ads usually come when you're looking to buy something online but then you change your mind. And even though you don't want the item anymore, it just follows you on every website nagging you to come back. Well, you can now mute some of the ones being served up by Google. Although, it's kind of a hassle. You see first you have to log onto your Google account, and then go to the Ad Settings section. It's under Personal info & privacy. You then Click Manage Ads Settings, and Google is rolling out a new section inside this called, your reminder ads. Here's a list of all the ads trying to lure you back. You can x out the ones you want to banish. Well, banish for 90 days at least. And if you mute an ad on your desktop, it should also be muted when browsing on a smart phone. The bad news. Is that ads may still follow you around. This only applies to the ones that are served up by Google's ad service, and you may still get ads that follow you on YouTube, Gmail, and Google Search. But Google does plan on expanding the mute function to more places in the coming months. Now, back in 2012, Google did give users the power to mute one specific ad at a time by clicking the x in the corner of an ad. And the search giant says that millions of people are muting ads daily. Will you take advantage of these new mute settings? Let us know in the comments. I'm Bridget Carey, and when this video is done, I promise not to follow you around the web. But it'd be nice if you came back to watch more videos. I'm just saying. No pressure or anything.