Must-have travel gadgets

Tech Minute
Must-have travel gadgetsThese three gadgets can help save you from the worst travel nightmares.
[MUSIC] Avoid some of the most common travel nightmares with these helpful gadgets. Keep close tabs on your luggage with the Spy Tec Mini Tracker. Pack the device in your bag before you hand it off to the airline. It can pinpoint the exact location of your bag using Google Maps. The spytech mini costs $40 plus a monthly subscription fee of $24 that you can cancel after you travel. The Bose Quiet Comfort headphones will be your best friends during flights. They have an incredible sound quality and they're extremely comfortable. So you get the full inflight movie experience. Most importantly, they're noise cancelling, and can drown out just about any noise. Power outlets are a hot commodity at airports, and hotel rooms. But, with the $25 rev power station, one is all you'll need to power up all your devices. It has six fast charging USB ports that charge at maximum capacity, and an LED light that lets you know when it's ready to go In San Fransisco, I'm Vanessa Hand Orellana of Cnet for CBS News. [MUSIC]