HolidayBuyer's Guide
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Must-have travel gadgets"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Tech Minute

Must-have travel gadgets

These three gadgets can help save you from the worst travel nightmares.
1:05 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] Avoid some of the most common travel nightmares with these helpful gadgets. Keep close tabs on your luggage with the Spy Tec Mini Tracker. Pack the device in your bag before you hand it off to the airline. It can pinpoint the exact location of your bag using Google Maps. The spytech mini costs $40 plus a monthly subscription fee of $24 that you can cancel after you travel. The Bose Quiet Comfort headphones will be your best friends during flights. They have an incredible sound quality and they're extremely comfortable. So you get the full inflight movie experience. Most importantly, they're noise cancelling, and can drown out just about any noise. Power outlets are a hot commodity at airports, and hotel rooms. But, with the $25 rev power station, one is all you'll need to power up all your devices. It has six fast charging USB ports that charge at maximum capacity, and an LED light that lets you know when it's ready to go In San Fransisco, I'm Vanessa Hand Orellana of Cnet for CBS News. [MUSIC]

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Disney will buy most of 21st Century Fox, FCC repeals net neutrality
Disney will buy most of 21st Century Fox, FCC repeals net neutrality
1:39 December 15, 2017
The most important stories include a huge deal between Disney and 21st Century Fox that changes a lot of things. And as expected, the...
Play video
Video: The iMac Pro is here!
The iMac Pro is here!
6:16 December 14, 2017
What will the Apple-Shazam alliance bring? iMac Pro has big power with no expansion, iPhone makes 2017's top search terms and our mophie...
Play video
Video: T-Mobile to launch a TV service, Patreon cancels fee increase
T-Mobile to launch a TV service, Patreon cancels fee increase
1:07 December 14, 2017
Today's major tech stories include T-Mobile's plan to start a TV service in 2018, Patreon's rollback of its planned fee increase and...
Play video
Video: Top Google searches of 2017
Top Google searches of 2017
1:37 December 13, 2017
What have we been searching for this year? Let's take a look.
Play video
Video: 20-minute Uber ride cost over $14,000
20-minute Uber ride cost over $14,000
1:28 December 13, 2017
Uber says driver error led to one passenger receiving an insane bill.
Play video
Video: New iMac Pros are coming, Twitter enables threaded tweets
New iMac Pros are coming, Twitter enables threaded tweets
1:01 December 13, 2017
Today's major tech headlines include Apple's new iMac Pros, Twitter's new threaded tweet rollout and Nintendo's impressive Switch sales...
Play video
Video: 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' review (no spoilers)
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' review (no spoilers)
1:39 December 12, 2017
Several CNET editors have already seen the film. Here are their first impressions and how they rank it in the Star Wars movie universe.
Play video
Video: Google drops three new photo apps you can get now
Google drops three new photo apps you can get now
4:48 December 12, 2017
The Google Home Max goes on sale. The Google Home Mini brings back touch controls and Google's Research Team drops three new photo...
Play video