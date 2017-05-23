MSI's thin Stealth Pro 4K laptop is nothing but hit and miss

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
[MUSIC] The Msi GS40 comes in in about half the price of our favorite slim 17 inches gamer, the Razer Blade Pro but it's lower prices understood when you look closely. They do get some nice features like the 4k match screen with 100% Adobe rgb color space. Comfortable responsive keyboard with three adjustable color zones. Many, many ports including a couple video outputs, separate mic and headphone jacks, and thunderbolt three USB type C port. MSI's Dragon center software helps you do things from fine tuning the display and monitoring performance to the keyboard lighting and creating key macros It's a fairly powerful gaming system too, with an Intel Core I7 7700HQ processor and NVidia GTX 1060 graphics. It's enough for VR, but oddly it's not quite enough for 4K gaming with detail settings cranked up. So you might find yourself picking between high resolution or high details. Also, at three-and-a-half hours battery life on our streaming video test, you shouldn't plan on being too far from an outlet for too long. When not gaming, the 4K screen comes in handy for photo editing. And you can enjoy 4K content or just really tiny icons and text. Anyway, did I mention the body is a bit flimsy for the money, with flex in the body and screen? And because it's so thin, the fans really blow when taxing the laptop. And the lackluster speakers are okay for games, but music sounds thin no matter how much you play with its audio utility. So basically it's not perfect. And at a little more than two grand, it's seems you're paying extra for the thin chassis and the 4k screen, which is fine if that's what you need. [MUSIC]
MSI GS73VR Stealth Pro 4K

CNET Editors' Rating

 Very good
If you don't mind paying extra for a thin chassis and a 17-inch 4K-resolution display, the MSI GS73VR Stealth Pro 4K is worth looking into, but you can get more performance for your money if you keep looking.
Read full review
$2,260.38 to $2,299.00
See all prices

