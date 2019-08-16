Motorola One Action packs a GoPro-like camera for active shots

Transcript
Hi this Eli Blumenthal was seen. And this is the new Motorola one action. 249 year old phone. Coming out later this year. [MUSIC] The big feature here as the name implies, this is 117 degree action camera scene right here in the middle. Records 10 ATP HD video. In this wide field of view, even while you're holding the phone vertically now one of the cool things here is that it's recording as if you were holding the phone horizontally and landscape mode, but as you can see her shooting vertically holding the phone straight up on a more comfortable position for shooting video. But the cameras actually positioned in a way that when you play this video back it's not let her boxed horizontally the same way it would be if you're recording just regular vertical video. So that's pretty cool. Great for YouTube. Interesting thing though is if you actually were to record an action shot horizontally like this like you would record a video in landscape mode. It would actually play back as if you're recording it vertically so it's a little bit inverted there. Other features here are 6.3 inch full HD plus display, a cut out for the front facing selfie camera over there. So as you can see there are three cameras on the rear 12 megapixel shooter for the main camera, this action camera that we mentioned before, plus the depth sensor for better portraits. On the front there is a 12 megapixel selfie camera right here, perfect for taking pictures. [MUSIC] The phone runs Android 9 pints an android one phone as with other Motorola phones, it has a lot of Motorola experiences such as if you shake your wrist the camera opens up one of the better Motorola experiences I've used. Very nice and and really nifty feature there. So the phone is powered by Samsung excellence processor with four gigabytes of ram 128 gigabytes of storage, there's USB see for fast charging a headphone jack on the top for using headphones. It will be available on august 16 internationally and it'll be coming to the us later this fall. This is the new. Motorola One, action. [MUSIC]

