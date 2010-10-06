CTIA Super Mobility Week
Motorola Citrus (Verizon)At CTIA Fall 2010, Nicole Lee gets a hands-on look at the Motorola Citrus, an entry-level smartphone from Verizon Wireless.
Transcript
-I'm Nicole Lee, senior associate editor for cnet.com and this is a first look at the Motorola Citrus for Verizon Wireless. It is build as an entry-level smartphone. It has Android 2.1 on it. On the front here is a 3-inch QVGA display here. Underneath that, you do get the usual Android hot sensor keys. You'll also get 2 physical keys for the Send key and the End/Power key right here. On the back is a 3-megapixel camera as well as an additional trackpad on the back here. It has the usual Motorola widgets on the home screen. It also has the usual media player, Wi-Fi, and GPS. It has EV-DO as well but only Rev 0 not Rev A. The Motorola Citrus is also eco-friendly. It is made out of 25% post-recycled material. Pricing of the Motorola Citrus is still unknown, but we hear it will available in Q-four of this year. I'm Nicole. This has been a first look at the Motorola Citrus.