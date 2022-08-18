Moto Edge 2022: First Look at Motorola's $498 Phone 3:24 Watch Now

Moto Edge 2022: First Look at Motorola's $498 Phone

Aug 18 2022 Phones

Speaker 1: We're here in New York city where Motorolas just introduced the new Moto edge as accessor to last year's Moto edge. But this time we'll start at $498. That should make it more competitive with the likes of Apple's latest iPhone se, which is about $430 and other Android devices like Samsung's galaxy 8 53, and even Motorolas own Moto G stylists. So what is this all about? Let's go find out. Speaker 1: So let's start with [00:00:30] the cameras on the back here, you'll have a 50 megapixel main shooter, a 13 megapixel ultra Y that also doubles as the macro lens and a two megapixel depth sensor to help with portraits for photos and videos on the front is a 32 megapixel camera. Now Motorola, as one would expect with a phone in 2022 is doing a couple of tweaks with software to add some extra features. One such feature is a super slow motion video capture. This allows for shooting in up to 960 frames per second, cause you a real artsy feel, but you'll want to be pretty precise [00:01:00] with when you're shooting, as you only have about five seconds to capture whatever it is, you're shooting another camera trick, which we've seen a lot over the years from various manufacturers is the ability to take dual capture, use the front camera and the rear camera simultaneously. Speaker 1: So you can get the full shot, your reaction and whatever it is that's going on around you. And of course, because this is a Motorola phone, you can just shake the phone to some in the camera, moving on to the display. It's a 6.6 inch OLET panel. There's a fingerprint sensor inside the display and a 144 [00:01:30] Hertz refresh rate. So it's a little more higher end than some other phones in this price class that sets a gorilla glass three cover on top of the display. So if far as drops and scratches, you'll want to keep that in mind, maybe get a case running. The show is Android 12 and Motorola is promising three years of major OS updates and four years of security updates, which will be bimonthly underneath the hood is a media tech density, 10 50 processor, not a Qualcom chip set like some other devices. Speaker 1: It'll be interesting to see how this performs. And we're curious to test this out in a [00:02:00] phone that is coming to the us market inside the phone. There is 30 wat wire charging, 15 wa wireless charging and five wat reverse wireless charging. If you wanted to say top up a friend's phone or charge up some wireless earbuds, the Moto edge has a 5,000 million power battery that Motorola says can last for two days, we are curious to try that out. Especially coupled with that media tech checks up other features on the phone include IP 52 water in dust resistance. So that means it can handle some dust and some spills, but you probably don't wanna take this into the pool or the shower at [00:02:30] around $500. The motor edge certainly seems to be competitive on paper, but again, that competitive landscape is increasingly becoming more complex. Speaker 1: Coupled with all that is Motorola has to sell this to people who when they walk into a carrier store, whether it's T-Mobile at and T or Verizon are going to see deals for the latest iPhone, whether it's the iPhone 13 or new devices from Samsung, like the galaxy S 22 or the galaxy Z flip, or even the galaxy Z fold, those are price your phones. Sure. But when you, you couple it in with a [00:03:00] new installment plan, that's 36 months. You can get those phones for free, as long as you're willing to stay with the carrier. And unlike some other Motorola devices, mainly the razor, it doesn't have the same flash as a big flagship phone. Needless to say, we are curious to find out how this stacks up, stay tuned to see net for the full review and check out the links below for more information.