Microsoft's Surface Book 2 is bigger, better sequel

There's a lot going on with the new SURFACE BOOK 2. It's a big powerful laptop with Intel's latest 8th Gen Core Processors. It's also a hybrid with a detachable screen which works with Microsoft's, sold separately, Surface Pen. It also has a new 15 inch screen size option in addition to the original 13 inch version. And that 15 inch surface book comes with invidea's 1060 graphics card which is more than powerful enough for most games. finally it's got the hardware and software needed for both new augmented reality experiences and for VR gear like the new windows mixed reality headset This giant grab bag of features, leave the Surface Book two feeling like it's trying to be everything for everyone. I happen to think it's more compelling as a laptop than a tablet. The hinge connection isn't as simple as on other hybrids. The tablet half takes several seconds to unlock and detach and you lose access to the GPU in the process. Overall battery life however is amazing. 16 hours when you use both batteries. One in the keyboard base. One in the tablet app. But just have it alone ran for about four hours. Still, playing games on this big high res screen, great. Even though the Surface Book isn't explicitly pitched as a gaming machine. It certainly works as one. It is being pitched however as an alternative to the 15 inch Macbook Pro just with a lot more features packed in. I'll say this. It matches up perfectly in one area. It starts with a similar sky high price 2500 bucks. [MUSIC]
Microsoft Surface Book 2 (15-inch)

CNET Editors' Rating

 Excellent
The Surface Book 2 is a satisfying sequel, but like many sequels, it may be trying to broadly serve too many audiences.
$2,499.00
