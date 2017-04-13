Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Tech Today

Microsoft's education event, Burger King ad triggers Google Home

The biggest tech headlines of the day include Microsoft's education event in NYC, the Internet Association's message to the FCC and Burger King attempts to hijack Android devices with a new ad.
This is c|net and here are the stories that matter right now. Microsoft is holding a press conference in New York on May 2. It seems to be focused on educational products. If you're waiting anxiously for the announcement of a new Surface Pro, don't hold your breath. In fact, Microsoft hasn't updated its Surface laptop or Pro model since October of 2015. The Internet Association lobbying group, made up of the world's most prominent tech companies, like Google, Facebook, Amazon, and others, have told the FCC to maintain existing net neutrality rules, rather than ditch The group says deregulating broadband would severely impact the consumer experience and in the end would stunt innovation and compromise the general experience. And finally, a new Burger King ad has been designed to trigger a voice search with viewers who have a Google home device. Google has since stepped in and prevented the phrase from launching software. It's the first mainstream ad that's attempted a hijacking, and won't likely be the last. You can stay up to date with latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app in the Apple or Google Play Store.

Latest videos

