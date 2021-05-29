Microsoft reveals new cyberattack and NASA's Ingenuity copter completes 6th successful flight
This is C net and here are the stories that matter right now.
NASA's ingenuity helicopter has just completed at six successful flight above Mars, but not without a little drama after five successful flights, NASA extended its mission to continue scouting.
The first 150 meters of flight were smooth, but then the four pound copter began adjusting its velocity and tilting back and forth according to NASA.
Images ended up with incorrect timestamps, but it was able to touch down safely.
Microsoft has disclosed details of a wide scale cyber attack allegedly linked to Russian intelligence.
The hackers gained access to a state department agency focused on foreign aid.
Thousands of emails were sent through a legitimate service constant contact with malicious URLs.
If someone clicked on the link, it would upload a file that would give the hackers access to compromise systems.
Microsoft believes this hack is linked to the same organization behind the recent solar winds breach.
Finally Amazon is getting deeper into the movie business by buying MGM and a massive $8.45 billion deal.
This studio is home to iconic franchises including James Bond and the television shows Handmaid's Tale in Fargo.
Because of licencing and ownership rights, it's not guaranteed that MGM his entire catalogue of Content will appear on Amazon Prime.
The deal will also require regulatory approval and will have to meet other customary conditions before it can close.
This is Amazon's biggest purchase since it acquired Whole Foods for 13.7 billion in 2017.
