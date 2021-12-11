/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D

Michael Strahan and crew launch to space aboard Blue Origin NS-19

Tech Industry

Up Next

How tiny black holes left fingerprints on the moon
moon

Up Next

How tiny black holes left fingerprints on the moon

Twitter CEO shakeup as Dorsey quits
jack-dorsey-twitter-1

Twitter CEO shakeup as Dorsey quits

Top 5 gift card scams
gift-card-scams-seq-00-04-45-08-still001

Top 5 gift card scams

CEO Pat Gelsinger's plan to put Intel back on track
thumb.png

CEO Pat Gelsinger's plan to put Intel back on track

Apple announces DIY repairs for iPhones and Macs
apple-repair-kit-cnet

Apple announces DIY repairs for iPhones and Macs

What to expect from Star Trek: Discovery Season 4
stthumb

What to expect from Star Trek: Discovery Season 4

NASA scientists explain Asteroid Redirection Test plans
asteroid-test-image

NASA scientists explain Asteroid Redirection Test plans

Impossible Foods' plant-based pork can be tough to swallow for some Muslims and Jews
yt-impossible-pork-kosher-v1

Impossible Foods' plant-based pork can be tough to swallow for some Muslims and Jews

Supply chain problems likely to last after the holidays
kenthumb

Supply chain problems likely to last after the holidays

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Michael Strahan and crew launch to space aboard Blue Origin NS-19
blue-origin-19-image

Michael Strahan and crew launch to space aboard Blue Origin NS-19

Biden's ambitious zero-emissions 2035 goal, the Better.com CEO goes on leave
tt121121pic

Biden's ambitious zero-emissions 2035 goal, the Better.com CEO goes on leave

How tiny black holes left fingerprints on the moon
moon

How tiny black holes left fingerprints on the moon

Best wireless earbuds: Here's what I look for
buyers-guide-the-best-true-wireless-earbuds-2

Best wireless earbuds: Here's what I look for

Alexa gets new features to make it a better listener
amazon-alexa-v1

Alexa gets new features to make it a better listener

Amazon slapped with hefty fine, WhatsApp pilots crypto payments
novi-thumb

Amazon slapped with hefty fine, WhatsApp pilots crypto payments

Most Popular All most popular

Best smartwatches and trackers for 2021
apple-watch-se.png

Best smartwatches and trackers for 2021

Best wireless earbuds: Here's what I look for
buyers-guide-the-best-true-wireless-earbuds-2

Best wireless earbuds: Here's what I look for

How tiny black holes left fingerprints on the moon
moon

How tiny black holes left fingerprints on the moon

What to know about Bluetooth speakers
buyers-guide-bluetooth-speakers-2

What to know about Bluetooth speakers

iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs
yt-iphone13-rumor-4

iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs

Game Awards 2021: Watch all the trailers revealed
gameawards-sb-v1-00-04-25-29-still002.png

Game Awards 2021: Watch all the trailers revealed

Latest Products All latest products

Snapdragon G Series first look: Is this the future of mobile gaming?
image18

Snapdragon G Series first look: Is this the future of mobile gaming?

How we test all types of vacuums in our custom-built lab
how-we-test-vacuums-2

How we test all types of vacuums in our custom-built lab

Which router upgrade is right for you?
router-buying-guide30

Which router upgrade is right for you?

Amazon Ring takes on Google Nest in the battle for best floodlight cam
floodlight-cam-versus-nest-vs-ring-3

Amazon Ring takes on Google Nest in the battle for best floodlight cam

Apple Watch Series 7 review: An improvement
apple-watch-7-should-you-upgrade-2

Apple Watch Series 7 review: An improvement

Microsoft's second foldable phone, the Surface Duo 2
surfaceduo-00-07-16-02-still002

Microsoft's second foldable phone, the Surface Duo 2

Latest How To All how to videos

Use Microsoft 365 Apps for free right now
microsoftoffice-free-v2

Use Microsoft 365 Apps for free right now

Track out-of-stock items with online robots
ps5stock-stamp

Track out-of-stock items with online robots

Notify When Left Behind: Never lose your AirPods again
notify-when-left-behind-how-to-00-01-38-10-still002

Notify When Left Behind: Never lose your AirPods again

How to win Black Friday 2021
black-friday-image-2

How to win Black Friday 2021

Secret Netflix codes: Discover better streaming recommendations with this hidden trick
screen-shot-2021-10-27-at-3-56-32-pm.png

Secret Netflix codes: Discover better streaming recommendations with this hidden trick

How to install Windows 11 with an update or a bootable USB
img-5763-2

How to install Windows 11 with an update or a bootable USB