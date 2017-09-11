Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Mi Mix 2 unveiled: Xiaomi's latest phone is all screen
This is Xiaomi's Mi Mix 2, which features a 5.99 inch screen and an eye catching ceramic body that isn't much bigger than the screen itself. No phone so far is truly bezel free, but the A hundred and eighty gran BMIX2 comes a remarkably close at it's forehead. The ultrasonic proximity sensor is barely visible and the speaker that you put up to your ear for calls is just a slit at the very edge of the display. And instead of putting the selfie cam on top, Xiaomi's designers hit it in the bottom right corner and gave it a super black coating so it disappears into the screen which has an 18 by 9 aspect ratio. The phone is zippy. It runs Android 7, also known as Nugget, under Xiaomi's Mi UI9. And is powered by Qualcomm Snap Dragon 835, the same processor found in the US version of Samsung's Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. The entry level model comes with six gigabytes of RAM, and 64 gigabytes of storage, and will cost around $550, though it will only be sold in China and other parts of the world. Not the US. That said this dual sim phone support 43 global bands so it will work in the US without a problem. Special edition version has an extra slick unibody ceramic design and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and it's only configuration. Both the standard and special edition include a slim case and use USBC for charging Like the latest iPhones. There's no headphone jack so you get a USBC to three point five millimeter adapter if you want to plug in a headphone. There's a fingerprint reader on the back and while this phone doesn't have a duel lens camera it uses Sony's megapixel IMX three eighty six sensor with optical image stabilization. That same camera that's in Xiaomi's high end Mi6 model. Alas, the phone isn't waterproof or even water resistant so avoid dropping it in the toilet. I am David Conner for CNet.com. That's a quick look at Jomi's Nemix 2. Thanks for watching.