Meta Quest 3 Showcase: Everything Revealed in 16 Minutes

Jun 1, 2023 Virtual Reality Gaming

Speaker 1: Welcome everyone to our third annual Meta Quests Gaming Showcase. I'm thrilled to be back hosting and it's a big day. This morning. Mark Zuckerberg shared that our Meta Quests three, our next Gen VR headset, is launching later this year. Meta Quests three is our follow up to meta quests two, and we'll feature advanced tech that opens up new possibilities in both VR and mr. It will also be backwards compatible with Quest Two's entire [00:00:30] library of over 500 games and apps. Later in the show, we'll explore Oculus Studio's biggest and most immersive game ever with a gameplay deep dive, A game that will take advantage of meta quests, three's cutting edge hardware. We have way more to share when Meta quests three releases, including specs, more apps and experiences, and a whole slate of groundbreaking Mr Content. These are all stepping stones toward our long-term vision for building [00:01:00] the metaverse, but for today's showcase, it's all about VR games. Every title you see today will be playable on both meta quests two and three, and is currently set to launch in the next 12 months. Speaker 2: Spread spreading Loki's evil aids all realms. Speaker 3: He Speaker 2: [00:01:30] Betrayal has made you stronger guardian. [00:02:00] Your reality is, Speaker 3: My God, Speaker 2: Exact your vengeance and unleash your right. Speaker 3: [00:02:30] Oh, Speaker 4: What's going on Fred? Hold up. Allow me to show you. It's done. Speaker 5: Nice. [00:03:00] Good. <laugh>. Oh yeah, that's watching lunch. Speaker 3: What the fuck? Speaker 5: Get a room. You know that only counts as one. You think you know the whole story of the Ghostbusters? Well, you don't know my story. 1984, my research brought me to Columbia [00:03:30] University where I studied under the Ghostbusters. They dismissed my work, called it dangerous. But in San Francisco I can show them with its untapped cauldron of the undead where others saw fear. I saw subjects. How could I know my research would stir a dormant evil Speaker 3: Lord? Speaker 5: Alcatraz tortured souls whose guilt I could drain and drain again. They're paying [00:04:00] the price of progress. My dear assistant, Katie understands. Soon everyone will understand, especially you, Ghostbusters, with your silly pilot tricks, you will see the progress I have made. Know the power I have harnessed. You will realize that I Gustav father, am the genius who gave the world endless clean energy. The Speaker 3: Gust Speaker 5: Lord is coming. What if I brought up on the world? The time of the [00:04:30] Ghost Award is here. Speaker 6: I saw A, to realize my potential to transcend my, the predator I was always [00:05:00] born to be. Speaker 3: [00:05:30] Are you ready? Speaker 7: [00:06:30] Hello. You are either very strong or that steering wheel was not attached directly. Dr. Roxanne Prism is a former inventor for the agency. She truly believes she can create a better agent. Oh, hey, I'm Rob Bugler. You'll either prove her wrong [00:07:00] or prove her right. You're dead in that second scenario. Speaker 8: Once you're dead, Speaker 7: Everyone else Speaker 8: Sees how superior my robots are to few men, agents, Speaker 7: Agent, Hey, you got some nickel. Do it again and you'll have 10 cents. Speaker 8: Every time we encounter Agent Phoenix, we Speaker 7: Get stronger. Take this out, we can fly. Now it's simply Speaker 8: A matter of time and iteration. Speaker 3: We don't Speaker 7: Pick up the end. [00:07:30] It's Speaker 3: Not, Speaker 9: Are you using Dr. P's notes? I left in there. Aren't they great? Sometimes they look at them because they make me happy. Speaker 3: Keep Speaker 7: Silent gently at last. Aim for the center of the chest and do not be gentle. Speaker 10: [00:08:00] Yo, this city ain't never gonna let two bass boys let costume. Nah, this the jungle is, bro. We want to get into NewCo. We're gonna have to fight. Speaker 11: [00:08:30] Watch up. Speaker 12: [00:09:00] You're in the wreck. Speaker 3: Get Speaker 12: Up the bubbles critical. Your arms broken. Cleaner. Speaker 3: [00:10:30] Vee, Italy felt like I was back on square one, [00:11:00] hiding in the night. I didn't want to get dragged into this, but the guilty must be punished. You do well to remember that [00:11:30] because if you don't, I'll make things very uncomfortable for you. Speaker 2: [00:13:00] It's you Don't be afraid. I'm here to help. There are many like me here trapped in this house. [00:13:30] Each night the guests arrive. Speaker 3: What do you want? Show yourself.