Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Meal delivery services to help you eat healthy"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Tech Minute

Meal delivery services to help you eat healthy

Take the guesswork out of mealtime with these healthy meal delivery services.
1:04 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] Knowing what's for dinner ahead of time may help you stick to your diet goals. Here's some healthy meal delivery options. If you'd rather cool it fresh yourself, Hello Fresh and Sun Basket are great options. Save yourself the trip to the grocery store, because their cooking kits have everything you need to make a healthy and home cooked meal in 30 minutes or less. Each box includes perfectly portioned fresh ingredients. Even the seasoning has been measured out for you. And if you're pressed for time, services like Fresh n'Lean and Munchery offer ready to eat meals. Fresh n'Lean lets you order a la carte or select a customized weekly plan based on dietary restrictions, and they ship free anywhere in the US. Prices range from $9 to $15 per entree, but Munchery also charges a monthly membership fee. And is only available in select cities. The up-side, it delivers same day or within an hour of placing it, if you're in a pinch. In San Francisco, I'm Vanessa Hand Orellana for Cnet CBS news.

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: The CES tech you'll actually be able to buy in 2018
The CES tech you'll actually be able to buy in 2018
1:08 January 12, 2018
Today's major headlines from CES 2018 include all the new tech that will go on sale in 2018.
Play video
Video: Best tech of CES 2018
Best tech of CES 2018
4:02 January 11, 2018
From an Alexa-enabled microwave, a rollable OLED screen, to a robotic dog, these are all the products that impressed us at CES in 2018.
Play video
Video: We quiz HQ Trivia host Scott Rogowsky
We quiz HQ Trivia host Scott Rogowsky
13:26 January 11, 2018
Can the hostest with the mostest answer our CES questions?
Play video
Video: Human vs. robot: I challenged Forpheus to a game of ping-pong
Human vs. robot: I challenged Forpheus to a game of ping-pong
1:39 January 11, 2018
Omron's Forpheus robot learns from your every move and expression, and plays harder as you get better.
Play video
Video: CES 2018: Press conference highlights
CES 2018: Press conference highlights
3:20 January 11, 2018
There was a slew of announcements at CES 2018. Here are some of the big ones, from Sony's Aibo robotic dog to Samsung's phone TV remote...
Play video
Video: Pong coffee table brings the old-school arcade to your lounge room
Pong coffee table brings the old-school arcade to your lounge room
5:50 January 11, 2018
With physical paddles and LED lights, the '70s Atari classic has had an upgrade (with no coins required).
Play video
Video: #CESBlackout, giant robots and the Wanderwatch (The 3:59, Ep. 338)
#CESBlackout, giant robots and the Wanderwatch (The 3:59, Ep. 338)
17:39 January 11, 2018
For our last day in Las Vegas, we talk about Wednesday's blackout at CES and our future robot overlords.
Play video
Video: CES goes dark, Galaxy S9 confirmed for MWC
CES goes dark, Galaxy S9 confirmed for MWC
1:12 January 11, 2018
The biggest tech stories out of CES 2018 include day 2's massive power outage, Samsung's Galaxy S9 debuting at Mobile World Congress...
Play video