Meal delivery services to help you eat healthy

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Tech Minute
Meal delivery services to help you eat healthyTake the guesswork out of mealtime with these healthy meal delivery services.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Knowing what's for dinner ahead of time may help you stick to your diet goals. Here's some healthy meal delivery options. If you'd rather cool it fresh yourself, Hello Fresh and Sun Basket are great options. Save yourself the trip to the grocery store, because their cooking kits have everything you need to make a healthy and home cooked meal in 30 minutes or less. Each box includes perfectly portioned fresh ingredients. Even the seasoning has been measured out for you. And if you're pressed for time, services like Fresh n'Lean and Munchery offer ready to eat meals. Fresh n'Lean lets you order a la carte or select a customized weekly plan based on dietary restrictions, and they ship free anywhere in the US. Prices range from $9 to $15 per entree, but Munchery also charges a monthly membership fee. And is only available in select cities. The up-side, it delivers same day or within an hour of placing it, if you're in a pinch. In San Francisco, I'm Vanessa Hand Orellana for Cnet CBS news.