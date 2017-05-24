CNET
Mars 2020 rover gets updated concept art
A third rover is headed to Mars in 2020, and it's got some upgrades onboard.
May 24, 2017
Transcript
Transcription not available for Mars 2020 rover gets updated concept art.
