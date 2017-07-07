Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Make your phone read to you"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Tech Minute

Make your phone read to you

Get your Android or iPhone to read you anything on screen by turning on this feature.
1:09 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for Make your phone read to you.

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Microsoft and SoundCloud cut jobs, HBO coming to Hulu
Microsoft and SoundCloud cut jobs, HBO coming to Hulu
1:03 July 7, 2017
Today's big tech stories include Microsoft's cutting of 3,000 sales jobs, SoundCloud laying off 40% of its workforce and HBO and Cinemax...
Play video
Video: Will face scanning replace Touch ID on the iPhone 8?
Will face scanning replace Touch ID on the iPhone 8?
3:53 July 6, 2017
New reports claim Apple is testing face scanning with intentions to eventually phase out Touch ID. Jay-Z's 4:44 is coming to Apple...
Play video
Video: Could some iPhones be banned in the US?
Could some iPhones be banned in the US?
1:35 July 6, 2017
Qualcomm has asked the International Trade Commission to investigate and ultimately ban the importation of Apple iPhones that infringe...
Play video
Video: Amazon offers $10 for voice orders, Bixby is still MIA
Amazon offers $10 for voice orders, Bixby is still MIA
1:07 July 6, 2017
The major tech news of the day includes a $10 offer from Amazon if you use Alexa to order. Plus: What Samsung is saying about Bixby's...
Play video
Video: Facebook takes on Government, Samsung develops Bixby speaker
Facebook takes on Government, Samsung develops Bixby speaker
1:10 July 5, 2017
In today's tech news, Facebook is going up against the US government over a gag order. Samsung might release a smart speaker and Amazon...
Play video
Video: Petya virus analyzed, EU demands Google change search
Petya virus analyzed, EU demands Google change search
1:10 July 1, 2017
Among the biggest tech stories this week, experts are searching for answers in the Petya cyber attack, the European Union hits Google...
Play video
Video: These crazy robots serve you at this Korean BBQ restaurant
These crazy robots serve you at this Korean BBQ restaurant
3:53 July 1, 2017
Conveyor belts are so 2016. Gen Korean BBQ is changing the Korean BBQ experience with robots that deliver you your food.
Play video
Video: What's new to watch online for July 2017
What's new to watch online for July 2017
1:17 June 30, 2017
"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" comes to Netflix, as well as an original animated series called "Castlevania."
Play video