Magic Leap: Here's every prototype that led to Magic Leap One

Magic Leap: Here's every prototype that led to Magic Leap OneCome take a look at the prototypes (and comic books) that led to Magic Leap's headset.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Magically Born wants to be your first headset to blend real and virtual worlds. The goggle eyeglasses aren't the first AI headgear on the market though and they won't be the last. But Magic Leap's AR vision started out even weirder, dreams of biomechanical creatures that took people to wild worlds, in the pages of a comic book, CEO Rony Abovitz made back in 2012. [MUSIC] If you want a history lesson as to where Magic Leap has been. Let's go back in time all the way to 2013 with the beast. This prototype CEO Rony Abovitz actually built himself in his garage. And you would have to put your chin into this, look through these prisms, to see the holographic effect. And the first effect was basically one Floating pixel. And it didn't work at first. But eventually, it built it up to work with that in other little holographic characters. [MUSIC] The next iteration was something that you put on your head, but it Look like this. Really large, but you could at least float the lenses in front of your eyes. [MUSIC] Then it moved on to something, this was the technical, wearable, ones, but they still had a tremendously large array, a massive cable, that needed to be tethered to a big PC. So these PC carts here Are the living examples of what that looked like then before now, where it's connected to a little belt pack computer in something that looks relatively a lot more lightweight that you put on your head. [MUSIC] The magically one isn't the end. It's actually what the company calls its first step forward. A second and third version are apparently in the works with aims at improving the field of view, And working better with glasses. We're a lot further along then where things used to be. But magically future comic book dreams aren't all here yet. [BLANK_AUDIO]