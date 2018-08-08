Your video, "Magic Leap: Here's every prototype that led to Magic Leap One"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Special Features

Magic Leap: Here's every prototype that led to Magic Leap One

Come take a look at the prototypes (and comic books) that led to Magic Leap's headset.
2:10 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] Magically Born wants to be your first headset to blend real and virtual worlds. The goggle eyeglasses aren't the first AI headgear on the market though and they won't be the last. But Magic Leap's AR vision started out even weirder, dreams of biomechanical creatures that took people to wild worlds, in the pages of a comic book, CEO Rony Abovitz made back in 2012. [MUSIC] If you want a history lesson as to where Magic Leap has been. Let's go back in time all the way to 2013 with the beast. This prototype CEO Rony Abovitz actually built himself in his garage. And you would have to put your chin into this, look through these prisms, to see the holographic effect. And the first effect was basically one Floating pixel. And it didn't work at first. But eventually, it built it up to work with that in other little holographic characters. [MUSIC] The next iteration was something that you put on your head, but it Look like this. Really large, but you could at least float the lenses in front of your eyes. [MUSIC] Then it moved on to something, this was the technical, wearable, ones, but they still had a tremendously large array, a massive cable, that needed to be tethered to a big PC. So these PC carts here Are the living examples of what that looked like then before now, where it's connected to a little belt pack computer in something that looks relatively a lot more lightweight that you put on your head. [MUSIC] The magically one isn't the end. It's actually what the company calls its first step forward. A second and third version are apparently in the works with aims at improving the field of view, And working better with glasses. We're a lot further along then where things used to be. But magically future comic book dreams aren't all here yet. [BLANK_AUDIO]

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Elon Musk considers privatizing Tesla
Elon Musk considers privatizing Tesla
1:54
There's never a dull moment on Elon's Twitter feed.
Play video
Video: Note 9 gets leaked by Samsung's official channels
Note 9 gets leaked by Samsung's official channels
5:29
Well, it's come to this. These are the last leaks we'll see of the Note 9 because it is getting unveiled super-soon. WIll there be...
Play video
Video: Why Alex Jones and Infowars were kicked off YouTube, Facebook, Apple and Spotify
Why Alex Jones and Infowars were kicked off YouTube, Facebook, Apple and Spotify
2:41
The tech industry is cracking down on the famous conspiracy theorist.
Play video
Video: FCC Chairman Ajit Pai comes clean on DDoS attack claim
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai comes clean on DDoS attack claim
1:04
From The 3:59 show: Nope, there wasn't an attack on the agency's comment system.
Play video
Video: YouTube bans Infowars, Android Pie is here
YouTube bans Infowars, Android Pie is here
1:10
Today's major tech stories include YouTube's banning of conspiracy theorist channel Infowars, Android's debut of its next operating...
Play video
Video: Android P: A slice of 'Pie'
Android P: A slice of 'Pie'
1:19
We'll take a slice.
Play video
Video: Google questioned over Chinese search engine rumours, Amazon removes neo-Nazi listings
Google questioned over Chinese search engine rumours, Amazon removes neo-Nazi listings
1:41
In today's big tech news, Senators question Google over its plans in China, Amazon responds to concerns about neo-Nazi listings and...
Play video
Video: Top 5 gadgets for college students
Top 5 gadgets for college students
3:15
If you're going to school, you need this stuff. Seriously.
Play video