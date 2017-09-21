Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Lots of little touches elevate LG's Quad Wash dishwasher"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Lots of little touches elevate LG's Quad Wash dishwasher

The four cleaning arms are effective, but the creative extras are what really help this dishwasher stand out from the competition.
1:33 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] Quadwash, that's right, Quadwash. There's nothing on Earth like a genuine, bona fide, electrified, four arm Quadwash. What's that called? Quadwash. Aside from the overzealous more is better narrative, like adding more blades to a razor, or I don't know. I don't know. Adding another washing machine on top of a washing machine. I'll admit that this $700 LG dishwasher put a lot of my skepticism to rest. It's good. Does having a fourth wash arm revolutionize dishwashers as we know them, with remarkable cleaning that's faster and better? Nope. A couple of Kenmore models we tested recently were a little better. But again, this dishwasher is good and since it's marked improvement on the mid-range LG we tested last year, I'm willing to admit that Quad wash makes a difference. Other than being quite good at cleaning, what helps this dishwasher stand out at it's mid-range price are its features. It has basics like foldable tines and an upper rack you can raise and lower plus it has an exceptional number of cycles and lots of helpful options. This dual zone one treats the upper rack gently while still using normal water pressure on the lower rack and it works with LG SmartThinQ app so you can download more cycles with a quick tap. So as it turns out, I like this [UNKNOWN] wash dishwasher. It has a ton of features for a $700 model, and it cleans and dries well. [UNKNOWN] wash is a winner, and it's worth your consideration.

Latest Smart Home videos

Video: Nest Hello doorbell camera can recognize your face
Nest Hello doorbell camera can recognize your face
1:30 September 22, 2017
And not just yours: Find out if a dog came to your door with Nest's new video doorbell.
Play video
Video: August's Pro lock adds smarts, but we're not sold
August's Pro lock adds smarts, but we're not sold
1:21 September 20, 2017
The August Smart Lock Pro tries to do a lot... maybe too much.
Play video
Video: August's new lock looks different, but much remains the same
August's new lock looks different, but much remains the same
1:08 September 20, 2017
The third-gen August Smart Lock ditches the round design, gains an open/close sensor.
Play video
Video: Traeger's smart Timberline smokes up fantastically good food
Traeger's smart Timberline smokes up fantastically good food
2:07 September 20, 2017
The Traeger Timberline 850 pellet-powered grill smokes delicious food with a smart connection.
Play video
Video: Nest Cam IQ Outdoor brings security to your backyard
Nest Cam IQ Outdoor brings security to your backyard
2:34 September 20, 2017
Nest expands its smart home offerings with a new security camera. Features include facial recognition tech, "SuperSight" and two-way...
Play video
Video: GE's $200 Alexa lamp lights up the smart home
GE's $200 Alexa lamp lights up the smart home
1:55 September 20, 2017
Here comes the sun -- or, rather, here comes "Sol," GE's new, funky-looking Alexa lamp.
Play video
Video: Nest's subtle Thermostat E blends in, but still stands out
Nest's subtle Thermostat E blends in, but still stands out
1:22 September 13, 2017
The Nest Thermostat E has a lot of the same smart tech as the Learning Thermostat -- for just $169.
Play video
Video: How to set up your Alexa devices for multiroom playback
How to set up your Alexa devices for multiroom playback
1:38 September 11, 2017
Amazon allows you to stream music not just from one device, but through multiple Alexa devices around your home. Here's how to do...
Play video