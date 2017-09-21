Lots of little touches elevate LG's Quad Wash dishwasher

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CNET First Look
Lots of little touches elevate LG's Quad Wash dishwasherThe four cleaning arms are effective, but the creative extras are what really help this dishwasher stand out from the competition.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Quadwash, that's right, Quadwash. There's nothing on Earth like a genuine, bona fide, electrified, four arm Quadwash. What's that called? Quadwash. Aside from the overzealous more is better narrative, like adding more blades to a razor, or I don't know. I don't know. Adding another washing machine on top of a washing machine. I'll admit that this $700 LG dishwasher put a lot of my skepticism to rest. It's good. Does having a fourth wash arm revolutionize dishwashers as we know them, with remarkable cleaning that's faster and better? Nope. A couple of Kenmore models we tested recently were a little better. But again, this dishwasher is good and since it's marked improvement on the mid-range LG we tested last year, I'm willing to admit that Quad wash makes a difference. Other than being quite good at cleaning, what helps this dishwasher stand out at it's mid-range price are its features. It has basics like foldable tines and an upper rack you can raise and lower plus it has an exceptional number of cycles and lots of helpful options. This dual zone one treats the upper rack gently while still using normal water pressure on the lower rack and it works with LG SmartThinQ app so you can download more cycles with a quick tap. So as it turns out, I like this [UNKNOWN] wash dishwasher. It has a ton of features for a $700 model, and it cleans and dries well. [UNKNOWN] wash is a winner, and it's worth your consideration.