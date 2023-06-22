Loom & Leaf Mattress Review: Relaxed Firm vs. Firm 5:52 Watch Now

Loom & Leaf Mattress Review: Relaxed Firm vs. Firm

Jun 22, 2023 Wellness

Speaker 1: So let's say you're interested in the lumen leaf mattress from Safa. Which of the two firmness levels did you get? That's what we're gonna talk about in today's video. Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I am a cnet and we're gonna talk about the relaxed firm model of the lumen leaf mattress versus the firm model. We're gonna be doing a bit of an overview of the mattress itself. If you're curious, we'll have more in depth info about the lum leaf mattress down below in the description. But we're really gonna hone in on these two firmest options. [00:00:30] And firmness is obviously really important when you're selecting your next mattress. If you find this video helpful, interesting, make sure you give a thumbs up and you subscribe to the channel. And let's just do a brief overview of the lumen leaf mattress itself before we get into the firmness options. So this particular mattress is made by the brand Safa. They have quite a few mattress options available. The Safa Classic is one of our favorite hybrid mattresses. Speaker 1: It winds up on a ton of our best lists. They have the Safa HD mattress, which is a bed specifically designed for heavier folks. They even have an adjustable [00:01:00] air bed, kind of like a sleep number mattress called the Safa Sole. They make a mattress for kids, but this is their premium luxurious all foam mattress option. This bed does not feature any coils in its construction, and it uses memory foam as its primary comfort layers. You will definitely know that this is a memory foam bed when you lay down on it, it'll feel pretty firm at first, and then you'll start to sink into it as it conforms to your body's shape. But because it has this really nice quilted luxurious looking European pillow top that's actually filled with a slightly more [00:01:30] responsive type of foam, it's not gonna feel as dense and viscous as a lot of other memory foam beds you can find online. Speaker 1: It has more of a balanced, responsive memory foam feel. Overall. As someone who doesn't really gravitate toward memory foam beds myself, I prefer a much more responsive feel, like a latex foam bed or just a more flat, soft, neutral bed. I find the lum leaf matter to be quite comfortable myself, so I think it'll please a lot of people. I also mentioned the luxurious nature of the lumen leaf mattress. This bed uses a hundred percent organic cotton in [00:02:00] its cover, which is really nice. It just looks like a luxury mattress. It wouldn't really look out of place in fancy hotel or something like that. And they kind of up the whole luxury angle by offering free white glove delivery with a mattress purchase. So instead of dealing with unboxing a mattress, PIL will actually coordinate with the local delivery team and the mattress will arrive full size and they'll do the entire setup process for you, including taking away your old mattress if you want them to. Speaker 1: That's actually a pretty valuable service because disposing of an old mattress can be kind of challenging depending on [00:02:30] what sort of waste management service you have at your home. This also means it'll be ready to go immediately. A lot of times when you unbox a mattress, it can take a day or two for it to fully inflate and reach the proper firmness level. So you might not be getting great sleep on night one, but you should be able to on the lu leaf mattress. Now, there are two sort of downsides to the white glove delivery process. Number one, it's just gonna take a little bit longer to arrive at your door in comparison to a mattress delivered via FedEx or ups. The other is that if you want to return this mattress or exchange it, you are gonna [00:03:00] be charged a $99 transportation fee. This is just because the white cloud delivery process costs the brand more upfront than delivering in a box. Speaker 1: So that's why it's really important to get the firmness level right the first time, which is probably why you're watching this video. So you have two different firmness options to choose from as you're checking out. With the lumen leaf mattress. This is their relaxed firm model and their firm model, both of which are on the firmer end of the spectrum. The relaxed fur model. In our testing, we found to be around a medium firm may be a hair softer [00:03:30] than that, depending on your body weight. That means it's gonna be a great option for back stomach and combination sleepers. It should work for certain side sleepers. If you're like me, I'm a bit heavier somewhere around the 210 pound range, depending on the time of year, maybe a little higher around the holidays. But if you are heavier like me, you generally feel beds to be a bit softer than someone who's much lighter than me. Speaker 1: So on a mattress like this, if you are heavier, you should be able to get by on your side pretty comfortably. But if you're much more lightweight, you'll probably feel this bed to be quite a bit firmer, [00:04:00] and it might not be ideal for side sleepers. Side sleepers in general are seeking out a softer mattress that helps trail their pressure points with their hips and their shoulders. And if you are a primary side sleepers sleeping on a firm mattress, you could wind up with hip and shoulder pain over time. This isn't a hard and fast rule. Everyone has their preferences, but I would keep this guideline in mind when you're shopping for your next mattress. If you do favor your side when you're sleeping, I suggest you'll probably want a mattress a bit softer than the lumen leaf relaxed firm model. And the firm model's gonna be even [00:04:30] firmer than this. Speaker 1: We have it around a true firm on our scale, and it's gonna be most ideal for strict back and stomach sleepers who want very little give in their mattress for a strict back and stomach sleepers. You're kind of looking for the opposite of what side sleepers want. If you're unsure, if you want an extra firm mattress for your next bed, I would suggest just sticking with that relaxed firm model of the lu leaf mattress. It is the most popular of the two options for a reason. It's more accommodating and it should work for the vast majority of people, unless you are a lighter weight strict side sleeper or you want [00:05:00] something incredibly firm. So if you are a lightweight, strict side sleeper, I would suggest looking at another mattress entirely. I really hope in the future that SFA introduces a softer version of the lum leaf mattress, kind of like they have with the SFA Classic, which comes in three firmus options instead of two. Speaker 1: That isn't the case right now. Maybe they will in the future, and if they do, we'll make sure to review it and tell you all about it. But that is pretty much the bottom line with the two firm options available from the SFA Classic. If you know you want something noticed will be firm, maybe check out that firm model. [00:05:30] But for everyone else, the relaxed firm is probably the way to go. We'll try and link more information about this mattress down below in the description if you wanna learn more about it. And discounts will be linked down there as well. This is a pretty pricey mattress and we should have something down there to save you a little bit of money. If you found this video helpful or interesting, make sure you get a thumbs up and you subscribe to the channel. But this is gonna do it for me. This is onas Seen at Home. I'll see you in the next one.