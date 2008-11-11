Loaded: Take two microprocessors and call me in the morning

Loaded
Loaded: Take two microprocessors and call me in the morningThe Flip camera now shoots in high-def, Google lets you video chat in Gmail, and your doctor just might prescribe a microprocessor to treat your ulcer.
Transcript
>> The Flip camera comes in HD. Google lets you video chat in Gmail and your doctor might prescribe a microprocessor for that ulcer. It's Wednesday, November 12, I'm Natali Del Conte coming to you from San Francisco this week and it's time to get Loaded. ^M00:00:13 [ Music ] ^M00:00:17 >> You can now do video chatting straight from your Gmail. Goggle gave me an early preview of this feature on Monday and it officially launch on Tuesday afternoon. >> Hello! Hello, welcome to Gmail video chat. >> What I like about it is that it's a browser plugged in and a really light one at that. It's about a 2-meg download and it works with whatever webcam you've got plugged-in to your system. Pretty much all IM clients have video chat capability these days. Google chat was the last one to get this function. All you do is instant message any of your Google chat contacts and then click video and more. It really could not be easier, a caveman can do it. The Flip now comes in an HD version. The Flip is the easy plug-and-play video camera. It became really popular because it was easy and cheap. Well, it's still easy and cheap, but you've got an HD option now. The MinoHD has a 720p resolution, 4-gigs of memory and can record up to 60 minutes of footage. It's also customizable, meaning you can order it with any design you want, which is kind of cool. It cost $229 and launches today. Oh and when you go to design your own Flip camera, be tasteful. Here's a question for you, would you swallow a microprocessor, battery, wireless radio and pump. Philips, a hospital equipment manufacturer might ask you to. The company has developed a pill that's meant to find and release medicine to targeted areas of your body. It's just like the movie Innerspace except without a mini Dennis Quaid surfing around your insides. >> Hello, can you hear me? >> I'm possessed! >> This is called the iPill and it finds its target location within your body by measuring the acidity. It releases the medication as needed. It can also take internal measurements and send that information to an external receiver. I don't know about all this, I have a hard enough time digesting hotdogs, can I really ask my body to break down a microchip? Best Buy, not to be outdone by Target's camera slash gift card is releasing its own weird gift card that doubles as speakers. This credit card-sized gift card comes in $50 denominations and has a 3.5millimeter plug that connects to any audio player. I wouldn't use this to DJ your Christmas party though. Come to think of it I can't really think of many uses for this at all. It's weird. What's next, a gift card slash rumba? Actually that would be useful. Amazon is gonna start selling the One Laptop Per Child NetBook, but you can't buy just one, you have to buy two. Last holiday season the OLPC ran a Give One Get One program that let you buy an OLPC and then donate a second one for free to a child in an underdeveloped country. They're doing the same thing through Amazon now. The laptops cost $400 and they're Linux-based. They're cute and little and green. They are powered by a hand crank and have a screen that works in the sunlight. These have been hard to get because they are not made for the US consumer, but they're still desirable. I would get one and I would have no problem plopping myself down in a McDonalds where there's free Wi-Fi and using my OLPC while eating a Happy Meal. Apple does not have a reputation for discounting very much, that's why we might want to take notice of iTunes new discounted movie bin. These are movies for sale not for rental and they're under $5. If you head to the iTunes store you'll find the section called This Week's Great Movies Under $5. I'm gonna dispute the word "great" though. This week they're featuring movies by Arnold Schwarzenegger and I would certainly not call The Last Action Hero great. I wanna wrap up today's show with a little bipartisan reporting. You may know that the Obama camp launched change.gov late last week. It's a website dedicated to the upcoming Obama administration and intended as a way to reach out to the country and get us on the same page about policy. Even though Obama is a democrat the page is still meant for everyone. Meanwhile, the republicans are hoping to gain some web attraction of their own. The Republican National Committee launched "Republican for a Reason" this week. It's a site dedicated to giving users the opportunity to discuss their affiliation with the right. I think we should all spent some time getting to know our government's attempts to reach out to us through technology. Whatever your party affiliation, I'd like to know how you think the two sites compare. Surf around them both and send me your opinion, loaded@cnet.com. Those are all your headlines for today, but I will see you tomorrow right back here in San Francisco. I'm Natali Del Conte with CNET TV and you've just been Loaded. ^M00:04:24 [ Music ]