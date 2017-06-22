Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "LG's SJ9 is the cheapest Atmos sound bar, doesn't suck"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

LG's SJ9 is the cheapest Atmos sound bar, doesn't suck

LG's SJ9 sound bar offers a wealth of features including Chromecast built-in and Dolby Atmos, and sounds pretty decent too!
1:24 /
Transcript
Out of a growing trend in home cinema, the LG SJ9 has a Dolby app sound bar. It's capable of generating overhead effects in the newest movies. It has two dedicated drivers on top which bounce sound off the ceiling at you. At $750, the LG is now the cheapest sound bar we've seen with the technology and it adds some features the Samsung rival doesn't have. First up is Chromecast built in which lets you stream music from your phone or laptop to one or multiple speakers as well as from a Google home speaker. Secondly, the LG can stream audio from your old LG TV over bluetoo- The sound bar can also pass a 4K HDR signal and decode Dolby TrueHD and Hi-Res music. But sadly, DTS support is limited to DTS surround. Given that the main speakers are located in this thin, two and a quarter inch high front panel, the sound relies heavily on support from the 12-inch square Why the sub. This makes the sub very directional. And so you need to place it as close to the sound bar as you can. Otherwise it can sound boomy, and make music sound very disjointed. FX movies though, they sound great. The illusion of height is rather good, and the sub woofer is capable of excellent slam. If you want dedicated surround effects, you can also buy a separate surround package for a reasonable 130 bucks. As good as the sound bar is, though, at it's price, you're probably better off with thew more refined sounding Samsung HWK 850.

Latest Speakers videos

Video: Q Acoustics Media 4 keeps it simple
Q Acoustics Media 4 keeps it simple
1:23 June 21, 2017
The Q Acoustics Media 4 sound bar offers simplicity and excellent sound at a reasonable price.
Play video
Video: Up close with Apple's HomePod speaker
Up close with Apple's HomePod speaker
0:47 June 5, 2017
Apple's new speaker is bigger than an Amazon Echo and claims to be a better-sounding speaker. It will cost $349 and will be available...
Play video
Video: KEF's Q350 speakers pack a punch
KEF's Q350 speakers pack a punch
1:21 May 28, 2017
The KEF Q350 bookshelf speakers offer sophisticated styling and exceptionally versatile performance.
Play video
Video: Samsung's HW-MS650 sound bar is compact and feature-rich
Samsung's HW-MS650 sound bar is compact and feature-rich
1:25 May 6, 2017
This large sound bar drops the need for a subwoofer and gives great-sounding music.
Play video
Video: Vizio's 2017 speakers get Chromecast support
Vizio's 2017 speakers get Chromecast support
1:13 April 28, 2017
Vizio has shown off its 2017 audio range, which includes a portable wireless speaker and new sound bars.
Play video
Video: Emotiva's budget B1s are beautiful
Emotiva's budget B1s are beautiful
1:21 April 26, 2017
The Emotiva Airmotiv B1 speakers offer detailed, exciting sound in a compact, budget package.
Play video
Video: Polk's Signa S1 sound bar sounds expensive but isn't
Polk's Signa S1 sound bar sounds expensive but isn't
1:16 April 14, 2017
The Polk Signa S1 is a budget sound bar which offers excellent music replay and features that are unusual for the money.
Play video
Video: Onkyo's Atmos sound bar is, sadly, the worst yet
Onkyo's Atmos sound bar is, sadly, the worst yet
1:39 April 7, 2017
The Onkyo SBT-A500 may be packed with features, but unfortunately its performance isn't up to snuff.
Play video