LG's mid-range Q60, K50 and K40 phones at MWC focus on AI
Transcript
[MUSIC]
Along with a brand new flagship phone in its first-ever 5G device, LG also introduced a trio of midrange phones to the world at MWC 2019.
The LG Q60, K50, and K40 feature high-end displays and focus on artificial intelligence.
All three will also have an AI feature called AI CAM Which helps the camera recognize the object that's in front of it, humans, pets and food, for example, and adjust its settings accordingly.
They have a dedicated [INAUDIBLE] surround sound.
Also has a fingerprint sensor and support for 2G, 3G and and LT networks.
What really sets the three phones apart from one another the most is their camera setups.
The Q60 features three rear facing cameras.
The K50 has two and the K40, one.
The Q60 and K50 both incorporate 16 and 13 megapixel cameras, while the K40 is just 8 megapixels.
LG didn't reveal launch dates or prices for the three phones at this stage.
that will be revealed on a country by country basis at a later date.
Make sure to keep it CNET for all the latest announcements and news coming out of MWC
PhonesMobileMWC ProductsAndroid PieLG
Up Next
LG G8's Z camera serves up some trippy gesture controls
2:47
Galaxy Fold who? Here's a cheaper foldable phone design
2:06
Nokia 9 PureView goes crazy with five rear cameras
1:45
Nokia phones arrive in every shape and type
1:49
Huawei Mate X is a foldable phone with 5G
2:43
New Galaxy S10 phones pile on sweet specs
6:04
Moto G7, G7 Power and G7 Play officially introduced
4:48
Budget Nokia phones are back, Cricket and Verizon-bound
1:40
Honor View 20's hole-punch camera really works
3:07
Xiaomi’s brilliant sliding-camera phone keeps the screen notch-free