LG V30 hands-on: Big screen, new cameras, sloooow zoom

A wider display and lots of camera modes come to LG's new dual-camera flagship phone.
[MUSIC] There are a lot of phones to choose from this fall. The LG V30 slides in among the Note 8 and the expected next iPhone with some unique features of its own. Most of them have to do with its cameras. The V30's specs come close to what the Samsung Galaxy S8 offers. Added water resistance plus a SnapDragon A35 processor and a large, wide narrow bezel six inch display that stretches edge to edge. One thing the B30 lacks is a second screen display strip like the older B20 had. Instead, an on screen floating bar attempts to offer a substitute. The V30 has dual cameras, that feature improved wide-angle shots, and additional cinematic modes. The F4.6 lens promises to be brighter, and it's all glass this time. But, it's the extra modes, like a new slow zoom that show the most promise. Pick a zoom point, and slowly slide in, like a movie. Or an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm. [MUSIC] Manual camera settings can be imported directly to the phone from the site Graphic.com, offering shortcuts to taking specifically tuned shots. LG's added new software features too including a set of shortcuts to camera controls using Google [UNKNOWN] And ways on unlocking your phone with facial recognition or specific voice recognition to [UNKNOWN] a particular phrase. Open the phone. [UNKNOWN] AOP microphones promised noise reducing and [UNKNOWN] audio for better sounding video Like the V20, the phone's enabled for hi-def audio playback with a quad digital audio converter too. Will better video and photos be enough though? Against the Note 8's new dual cameras and likely upcoming hardware from Google and Apple, LG's betting that it's the cameras that matter most. In this case, more than anything, the video.

