LG 'Snow White' makes ice cream from capsules

We're here at South by Southwest at LG's Inspiration Gallery where they're showing off a [UNKNOWN] style machine to make ice cream for you.
So basically the way it works is you take two capsules that are liquid-based, a flavor, And the kind of ice cream that you want, maybe gelato or frozen yogurt or custard, and you put them into the machine.
So if you pop open this lid you can see we have the space over here for the capsule that has the type of ice cream you want.
And over here you can pop in the capsule for the flavor.
Algorithms control the air and the temperature and it blasts Freezes ice cream for you in under three minutes.
The capsules that have the different types of ice cream have all of their ingredients in there already.
So it uses also the core technology that we've seen in LG's Home Brew, which is a device that Brews beer for you at home.
So Snowwhite is still in the research phase but LG says to expect it on the market in the future.
For more coverage from South by Southwest check back with CNET.com.
