SXSW 2019

LG 'Snow White' makes ice cream from capsules

Transcript
[MUSIC] We're here at South by Southwest at LG's Inspiration Gallery where they're showing off a [UNKNOWN] style machine to make ice cream for you. So basically the way it works is you take two capsules that are liquid-based, a flavor, And the kind of ice cream that you want, maybe gelato or frozen yogurt or custard, and you put them into the machine. So if you pop open this lid you can see we have the space over here for the capsule that has the type of ice cream you want. And over here you can pop in the capsule for the flavor. Algorithms control the air and the temperature and it blasts Freezes ice cream for you in under three minutes. The capsules that have the different types of ice cream have all of their ingredients in there already. So it uses also the core technology that we've seen in LG's Home Brew, which is a device that Brews beer for you at home. So Snowwhite is still in the research phase but LG says to expect it on the market in the future. For more coverage from South by Southwest check back with CNET.com. [MUSIC]
AppliancesLG

TECH SHOWS

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Elon Musk unveils the Tesla Model Y

34:37

Why you should say no to DirecTV Now

2:00

Where were you when Facebook went down?

1:42

Can Motorola's Razr top Galaxy Fold by going smaller?

2:13

Android Q preview: What's new in beta?

1:56

T-Mobile CEO grilled over Trump hotel stays

1:32

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Galaxy S10 Plus drop test: Is ceramic tougher than glass?

10:19

This motorcycle has the craziest design we've ever seen

1:19

More foldable phones coming from Samsung

3:13

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus teardown: What's inside?

10:58

Men can now breastfeed

1:18

We visit a 3D-printed house

4:38

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

LG 'Snow White' makes ice cream from capsules

1:18

Men can now breastfeed

1:18

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

Amazon Fire TV Edition TVs stream with some help from Alexa

1:51

Vivo's Apex 2019 concept is what phones will be in the future

1:38

Microsoft tech teaches children who are blind how to code

4:33

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Watch March Madness, with or without cable TV

1:06

How to use your iPhone's Instant Hotspot

1:14

7 ways smart home devices can help you sleep better

3:16

March Madness 2019: Everything you need to know

2:09

How to use Android Instant Tethering

1:26

How we put food processors to the test

1:49