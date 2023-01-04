LG Reveals World's First Wireless OLED TV at CES 2023 5:04 Watch Now

LG Reveals World's First Wireless OLED TV at CES 2023

Jan 4, 2023 TVs

Speaker 1: A screen, a device, no hidden connections in between lgs first O led TV with wireless transmission. Hey Pita. Speaker 2: Hi Speaker 1: Everyone. Allow me to introduce you to my friend and artist, pita Bajaj. Hi. I asked her to come to help us this Speaker 2: Morning. Thank you so much for inviting me. Thank you for having me. It's such an honor to be part of this incredible unveiling. Speaker 1: You know, we're so proud to [00:00:30] introduce to you this 97 inch ole tv. It's the world's first consumer TV to offer 4K 120 hertz video and audio transmitted wirelessly through the zero connect box. This box houses all the circuitry so it can send the audio and picture signals right to the television. Speaker 2: Yeah, it is pretty incredible and it's also seemingly easy to use and install. Yes. Speaker 1: [00:01:00] Give it a shot. All you have to do is take your U SV Thumb drive, stick it into the back, and you can see there are no cables at all, and it's seamless. We simply go into the menu system and then we'll have a look at your artwork that you've been working on. Oh Speaker 2: Wow. Oh my goodness. I don't think I've ever seen my art on a screen like this and with so many people to admire it. Wow, that's amazing. Speaker 1: You know what's amazing right now is that from a lifestyle perspective, [00:01:30] we're doing a lot. And so from Stand By Me or which you can take anywhere in your home to the Ole [inaudible] collection series, which compliments your interior. Speaker 2: That's right. Well, there's a lot of exciting things to look forward to as well Speaker 1: Now with this transparent screen. Oh, sorry, my apologies. Now, of course, uh, that is an incredible television, but what, in terms of the future of our lifestyle screens, this [00:02:00] year's c s award winner Ole T with its transparent screen is direction where we're going. It's will give you new viewing experiences such as a virtual aquarium, a soothing, calm rainstorm or anything. An artist like yourself can imagine Speaker 2: <laugh> Speaker 1: And when it comes time you can slide up the screen and take full advantage of an ole experience. Speaker 2: Yeah. You know, Frank, I gotta say that I got a sneak peek at what [00:02:30] LG and movie prepared for the show, and it's something straight out of a magic show, even for Vegas. It's beyond what you would expect from a tv. Speaker 1: And while this standout screen is sure to continue to help bolster our reputation, understanding gamers' needs has been the driving force as led LG to deliver the exceptional viewing experience when it comes to our o LED screens. And as we all know, O LED Flex has the capabilities [00:03:00] and the street credentials when it comes for peak performance and gaming at 42 inches, it's perfect for the desktop with its 40 watt surround sound dovey speakers. Plus you can resize that screen from 42 to 32 to 27 inches. Speaker 2: So you can really get a sense of lgs vision to deliver a personalized experience with the Olet Flex. With these 20 different levels of curvature, you can get the best gaming experience [00:03:30] for the games that you really love. And if gaming wasn't addictive enough, this will upgrade and up upscale the whole experience. So you can't get out of the couch. Trust me, I've tried. Even if it's just binge watching for the movie nights, you can just use it as a flat screen. That's awesome. Right. So, uh, looking over here, again, it's something that you would never imagine with just a tv. Speaker 1: Right? And starting this year, LG TVs will [00:04:00] be one of the first to support Nvidia GForce now at 4K resolution. This powerful combination of GForce now and L G O LED TV delivers immersive gaming at its finest. Speaker 2: That's right. And also this year gamers will be able to access Amazon Luna amongst so many other gaming platforms directly from LG TVs too. But again, looking here, is this the new 24 Hertz ole monitor? Speaker 1: It is, and it's [00:04:30] blazing fast with the world's first 240 hertz ole panel, a record breaking 0.03 milliseconds response time, and an 800 R curvature. This groundbreaking monitor is designed for the ultimate immersive gaming. Speaker 2: Wow. That is everything that she would want in a PC as a gamer as well. With that 24 inches, 21, I'm sorry, 45 inches, 21 by nine aspect ratio [00:05:00] and borderless curve design. What more can you ask for.