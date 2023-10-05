LG G3 vs. Samsung S95C OLED: Which high-end TV has the best picture? 4:20 Watch Now

Oct 5, 2023 Home Entertainment

Speaker 1: Hey everyone. You're in for a treat today. In this video, I compare the two best TVs I've ever tested in C Net's lab. It's the ultimate showdown of high end OLED televisions, and it starts right now. Speaker 1: In this corner is the reigning champion of oled lg. The G three is the company's best OLED [00:00:30] tv, yet using its best screen technology and boasting all the bells and whistles. In this corner, we have the Challenger Samsung. The biggest name in TVs is a relative newcomer to big screen oled, but it's quantum dot enhanced SS 95 C is an absolute beast. Now, before we get into it, allow me to set the stage first off, these two TVs are not cheap. The 65 inch models you see here, each cost around three grand. That's hundreds more than the 2023 OLED tv. I think most people should buy. [00:01:00] That's the lgc three and double or triple the price of comparable non OLED models. But if you can afford it, damn, they're both pretty sweet. First off, both have a stepped up design. The LG G three is the company's gallery look, meaning it's supposed to hang flush on the wall. Speaker 1: It even comes with a special bracket. In fact, it doesn't even include a stand. You'll have to pay another 150 for the one I'm using in this video. I actually like the design of the Samsung even better. It includes a stand, a really [00:01:30] sleek one at that, and the panel itself is even thinner than lgs. The kicker, the TV itself doesn't include any of the inputs on the back of the tv. Instead, it comes with an external connection box, which Samsung calls one connect that houses all the H D M I and other connections, including power. The box connects to the TV via the silver cord, allowing you to stash your stuff in a cabinet for a cleaner installation. A quick word on remotes. LGS is this big multi button fly swatter with a scroll wheel and motion tracking. Samsung's [00:02:00] is simplicity itself small with just a few buttons and the ability to be recharged via U S B or yes light itself thanks to a photovoltaic panel on the back. Speaker 1: Advantage Samsung. In terms of features, the two TVs are neck and neck with all the inputs you could want and the best game modes on the market. Super techie gamers might appreciate that LGS game mode offers more options, but Samsung's looks cooler and both show you all the V R R and live frame rate info you want. Samsung offers built-in cloud gaming too, [00:02:30] but in my opinion, you should just connect a PS five Xbox Series X or both to a TV this nice and call it a day. So how nice are these TVs? I've been testing televisions for around 20 years, and I've never seen image quality of this impressive. It starts with O L E D, it organic light emitting diode technology that allows each TV to create perfect black levels and infinite contrast. The main thing that sets these TVs apart from cheaper OLED models is brightness. Speaker 1: Each achieved light output measurements of more than 1300 knits. In my [00:03:00] testing for reference, the next brightest OLED tv, the LGC three was just over 800. That's a big difference and easily visible in my side-by-side comparisons in my testing. However, the LG G three did look a little brighter overall than the Samsung, and it also showed superior details and shadows in terms of color. However, the Samsung was the winner. Both TVs look very accurate, but Samsung's quantum color in particular, reds in flowers and sunsets, for example, looked richer and more natural than the lgs. [00:03:30] On the other hand, the LG one handily for Bright Room performance, its screened, did a better job of reducing reflections than any TV I've ever tested and in combination with its excellent brightness and shadow detail. The picture looks superb in a well-lit room. Of course, you should still dimm the lights for the best picture and brighter mini L e D models are still superior for extremely bright spaces, but the LG G three is easily the best ole TV for all lighting conditions I've ever seen. So what's my verdict? Both high-end ole [00:04:00] TVs have their unique advantages and both deliver amazing picture quality. You can't go wrong in either case if you can afford it. The Samsung Superior design and color are definite perks, but the LG G three won the day with its superb picture overall. That's a quick look at the two best TVs I've ever tested in C Net's lab. I'm David Katz.