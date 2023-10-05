LG G3 vs. Samsung S95C OLED: Which high-end TV has the best picture?
Speaker 1: Hey everyone. You're in for a treat today. In this video, I compare the two best TVs I've ever tested in C Net's lab. It's the ultimate showdown of high end OLED televisions, and it starts right now. Speaker 1: In this corner is the reigning champion of oled lg. The G three is the company's best OLED [00:00:30] tv, yet using its best screen technology and boasting all the bells and whistles. In this corner, we have the Challenger Samsung. The biggest name in TVs is a relative newcomer to big screen oled, but it's quantum dot enhanced SS 95 C is an absolute beast. Now, before we get into it, allow me to set the stage first off, these two TVs are not cheap. The 65 inch models you see here, each cost around three grand. That's hundreds more than the 2023 OLED tv. I think most people should buy. [00:01:00] That's the lgc three and double or triple the price of comparable non OLED models. But if you can afford it, damn, they're both pretty sweet. First off, both have a stepped up design. The LG G three is the company's gallery look, meaning it's supposed to hang flush on the wall. Speaker 1: It even comes with a special bracket. In fact, it doesn't even include a stand. You'll have to pay another 150 for the one I'm using in this video. I actually like the design of the Samsung even better. It includes a stand, a really [00:01:30] sleek one at that, and the panel itself is even thinner than lgs. The kicker, the TV itself doesn't include any of the inputs on the back of the tv. Instead, it comes with an external connection box, which Samsung calls one connect that houses all the H D M I and other connections, including power. The box connects to the TV via the silver cord, allowing you to stash your stuff in a cabinet for a cleaner installation. A quick word on remotes. LGS is this big multi button fly swatter with a scroll wheel and motion tracking. Samsung's [00:02:00] is simplicity itself small with just a few buttons and the ability to be recharged via U S B or yes light itself thanks to a photovoltaic panel on the back. Speaker 1: Advantage Samsung. In terms of features, the two TVs are neck and neck with all the inputs you could want and the best game modes on the market. Super techie gamers might appreciate that LGS game mode offers more options, but Samsung's looks cooler and both show you all the V R R and live frame rate info you want. Samsung offers built-in cloud gaming too, [00:02:30] but in my opinion, you should just connect a PS five Xbox Series X or both to a TV this nice and call it a day. So how nice are these TVs? I've been testing televisions for around 20 years, and I've never seen image quality of this impressive. It starts with O L E D, it organic light emitting diode technology that allows each TV to create perfect black levels and infinite contrast. The main thing that sets these TVs apart from cheaper OLED models is brightness. Speaker 1: Each achieved light output measurements of more than 1300 knits. In my [00:03:00] testing for reference, the next brightest OLED tv, the LGC three was just over 800. That's a big difference and easily visible in my side-by-side comparisons in my testing. However, the LG G three did look a little brighter overall than the Samsung, and it also showed superior details and shadows in terms of color. However, the Samsung was the winner. Both TVs look very accurate, but Samsung's quantum color in particular, reds in flowers and sunsets, for example, looked richer and more natural than the lgs. [00:03:30] On the other hand, the LG one handily for Bright Room performance, its screened, did a better job of reducing reflections than any TV I've ever tested and in combination with its excellent brightness and shadow detail. The picture looks superb in a well-lit room. Of course, you should still dimm the lights for the best picture and brighter mini L e D models are still superior for extremely bright spaces, but the LG G three is easily the best ole TV for all lighting conditions I've ever seen. So what's my verdict? Both high-end ole [00:04:00] TVs have their unique advantages and both deliver amazing picture quality. You can't go wrong in either case if you can afford it. The Samsung Superior design and color are definite perks, but the LG G three won the day with its superb picture overall. That's a quick look at the two best TVs I've ever tested in C Net's lab. I'm David Katz.
Up Next
Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro First Look
Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro First Look
Pixel Watch 2 First Look: Google's Smartwatch Gets An Upgrade
Pixel Watch 2 First Look: Google's Smartwatch Gets An Upgrade
Meta's Big News: Quest 3, Smart Glasses and AI Celebrities
Meta's Big News: Quest 3, Smart Glasses and AI Celebrities
Meta Quest 3 Hands On: a $500 Ticket to Mixed Reality
Meta Quest 3 Hands On: a $500 Ticket to Mixed Reality
TV Buying Guide: Sizes, Prices and When to Buy to Get a Good Deal
TV Buying Guide: Sizes, Prices and When to Buy to Get a Good Deal
First Look: Microsoft Surface Studio 2 and Surface Go 3 Laptops
First Look: Microsoft Surface Studio 2 and Surface Go 3 Laptops
Apple Watch Series 9 Review: A Slightly More Convenient Watch
Apple Watch Series 9 Review: A Slightly More Convenient Watch
Apple Watch Ultra 2 Review: So Bright, I Gotta Wear Shades
Apple Watch Ultra 2 Review: So Bright, I Gotta Wear Shades
iPhone 15 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra: Spec Comparison
iPhone 15 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra: Spec Comparison
Tech Shows
The Apple Core
The Apple Core
Alphabet City
Alphabet City
CNET Top 5
CNET Top 5
The Daily Charge
The Daily Charge
What the Future
What the Future
Tech Today
Tech Today
Latest News All latest news
LG G3 vs. Samsung S95C OLED: Which high-end TV has the best picture?
LG G3 vs. Samsung S95C OLED: Which high-end TV has the best picture?
Assistant With Bard on Pixel Will Summarize Emails, Text Your Friends, Give Directions
Assistant With Bard on Pixel Will Summarize Emails, Text Your Friends, Give Directions
Google's Pixel Buds Pro Add Tech to Make Calls Clearer, Reduce Background Noise
Google's Pixel Buds Pro Add Tech to Make Calls Clearer, Reduce Background Noise
Watch Everything Google Announced at Its Pixel Event
Watch Everything Google Announced at Its Pixel Event
Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro First Look
Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro First Look
Pixel Watch 2 First Look: Google's Smartwatch Gets An Upgrade
Pixel Watch 2 First Look: Google's Smartwatch Gets An Upgrade
Most Popular All most popular
Analyzing the Details in Tesla's Latest Optimus Robot Demo
Analyzing the Details in Tesla's Latest Optimus Robot Demo
Meta's Ray-Bans, Hands-On: These Glasses Now Stream to Instagram
Meta's Ray-Bans, Hands-On: These Glasses Now Stream to Instagram
300-Mile Honda Prologue EV Hits the Road Next Year
300-Mile Honda Prologue EV Hits the Road Next Year
Amazon Announces New Ring and Blink Cameras for the Home
Amazon Announces New Ring and Blink Cameras for the Home
Amazon Reveals Echo Hub
Amazon Reveals Echo Hub
Meta Unveils Custom AI Image Generator and Avatars
Meta Unveils Custom AI Image Generator and Avatars
Latest Products All latest products
300-Mile Honda Prologue EV Hits the Road Next Year
300-Mile Honda Prologue EV Hits the Road Next Year
Meta's Ray-Bans, Hands-On: These Glasses Now Stream to Instagram
Meta's Ray-Bans, Hands-On: These Glasses Now Stream to Instagram
Vizio's New Quantum Pro TVs Could Be a Strong Value Play
Vizio's New Quantum Pro TVs Could Be a Strong Value Play
Amazon Announces New Ring and Blink Cameras for the Home
Amazon Announces New Ring and Blink Cameras for the Home
Amazon Unveils Echo Pop Kids, Fire HD 10 Kids Tablets for Young Users
Amazon Unveils Echo Pop Kids, Fire HD 10 Kids Tablets for Young Users
Review: The iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max Are Impressive
Review: The iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max Are Impressive
Latest How To All how to videos
10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone
10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone
How to Record Your Screen in Windows 11
How to Record Your Screen in Windows 11
Windows Copilot Preview: How to Manage Your PC With the AI Assistant
Windows Copilot Preview: How to Manage Your PC With the AI Assistant
How to Build a Portable AC Unit in Minutes
How to Build a Portable AC Unit in Minutes
How to Blur Your Home or an Object in Google Maps
How to Blur Your Home or an Object in Google Maps
How to Clone Your Own Voice with AI