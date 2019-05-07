LG C9 OLED TV has the best picture quality ever

[MUSIC]
You want the best video quality.
Get an Oled Tv.
And if you want the best Oled tv, we tested so far, get this LG C9.
The C9 series, seen here in a 65 inch size but also available in 55, and 77 inch versions, is the newest high end tv from LG based on organic light emitting diode technology.
In addition to its tremendous picture quality, better than any LCD-based TV we've seen, it rocks a super thin panel with some cutting edge Smart TV tech, including both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa Voice built in.
Here's a closer look.
[MUSIC]
The first thing you notice about any OLED TV is the ridiculously thin profile, and the C9 is no exception.
It's way thinner than this pen along the top and bottom edges, but it's thicker in the middle because it has to house all the inputs and other guts.
And speaking of inputs new for 2019.
The C nine has HDMI 2.1 features including auto game mode, variable refresh rate and dark.
Around front the styling is a minimalist with a thin border around the edge and a low profile angle Stan that's all new for this year.
All together.
It's among the slickest looking TVs around, if not much of a departure Different previous LG [INAUDIBLE].
LG's peanut shaped remote is familiar too, complete with the trademark motion control like a Nintendo Wii.
The SmartTV system pops up along the bottom, and all the usual suspects are on board.
Netflix boasts Dolby Vision HDR, complete with Atmos surround sound.
Speaking into the remote invokes Google Assistant, which allows you to search for TV shows and movies, launch apps, as well as perform non-TV functions.
From ordering pizza to asking random questions.
And if you don't like Google, new for 2019 you can also access Alexa by long pressing the Amazon button.
[MUSIC]
All those features are cool but what sets the C9 apart is its spectacular picture.
Thanks to OLED technology it delivers super deep black levels and perfect contrast, and also looks superb from off angle They can't get quite as bright as the best LCDs but its overall image including 4K and HDR is better nearly every other way.
It's also a heir better than the 2018 OLED sets mainly thanks to improved processing and some tweaks to HDR that make the image more impactful.
Those older OLED were made a lot cheaper however at least until the 2019 holiday season when all new tv prices began to fall.
That's a quick look at LG's C9, the new picture quality champ for 2019.