Let Google Clips take the photo while you play with your kid

Let Google Clips take the photo while you play with your kidWe tested Google's robo-cam.
[MUSIC] Remember when Google announced that awesome camera phone last October, but also a second tiny standalone camera called Google Clips? I don't blame you for forgetting. Who'd pay $250 to throw another camera in your pocket. When you got one on your phone already. Me, that's who, because I've got a one year old daughter and a cute dog. And I hate missing awesome moments because it takes too long to pull up my phone. With the Google Clips, you just set it down, turn it on, leave it alone and Google's always watching robot will snap seven second animated photos for you. It keeps watching for hours until it sees something interesting to shoot. That's not as creepy as it sounds by the way. Google isnt actually watching your family because the clips isn't connected to the internet it pairs with your phone and your phone alone using wi-fi direct and only uploads clips if you explicitly share them to google photos, Facebook, instagram and And pictures it takes can be pretty good, well lit, fairly crisp, and only when there's a person or pet in the shot. When there's absolutely nothing going on, or if things would look blurry, the clip simply doesn't hit record. But if you ask me, Google's RoboCam still requires a bit too much thought. It doesn't pan, tilt or zoom, so you've gotta make sure it's right near where the action's going to be. Things look best there between three and eight feet away. It was easy for me to just leave it running in a corner of the room, but my daughter would often be too far away or just run past the camera, or even come up and grab it. She likes the blinking LEDs. Plus it took a lot of similar boring shots that take time to sort through and delete. Google will sort through them for you if you like but often the clips are pretty off base about which clips which to keep and which are less important. When I deliberately turned on the clips for say a family meal i got better results but even then some of the cutest moments I saw in person. Didn't get recorded. Can you trust the clips to not miss the moment. Even if it's set up properly. I'm not sure. But it's true that the clips and and does take some photos I could never get with my phone. Like this shot here. Are moments like these worth $250.00. That's a question I can't answer for you. But I may not need to. The clips is only available in the U.S. for now. And only for Apple iPhones, Google's Pixel Phones and Samsung's Galaxy S7 and S6. [MUSIC]