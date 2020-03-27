Lenovo's Yoga C940 is 360 degrees of premium laptop
Transcript
This is the Lenovo Yoga C940, and I've been socially distancing myself with it for a little bit now and I can confirm that it is not only better than its predecessor the Yoga C930, it is one of the best two in ones, that you can find.
Now, there is something carried over from the old models design that drives me a bit nuts, but before I get to that Let's go through the top new features.
The biggest new addition here is its 10th Gen Intel isolate processor.
There are some overall performance gains with it but it also has Intel's Iris plus integrated graphics, which is actually good enough for some low end undemanding.
Gaming like fortnight.
This is also one of the first Intel project Athena laptops which is co engineered with Intel so that it performs a little bit more like your phone.
Like when you lift the lid, it instantly wakes and it's connected to the internet.
And then the fingerprint reader logs you in fast and you're ready to work.
Long battery life and fast charging are also part of the package.
I got to test both the full HD and Ultra HD displays Lenovo offers for the C940.
And if you care about battery life, you'll wanna get the full HD which lasted for 11 hours and 15 minutes on our streaming video test.
While the Ultra HD model ran for 8 hours and 15 minutes, the UHD display is the better of the two though when it comes to color and brightness, and its display HDR 400 certified.
The Full HD display is fine too but the glossy screens on both will have you fighting reflections outside The design is for the most part the same as the C 930.
Though there are a few subtle changes for the better, it's still all metal and lightweight at about three pounds or 1.4 kilograms.
And it has that premium look and feel you expect for something that starts at a little over $1,000 Lenovo use this reverse notch design at the top of the display.
That gives it room for the webcam and its physical privacy shutter but also makes the laptop easier to open.
And since it is a two in one, you can go straight from the laptop right around to tablet mode.
Lenovo updated the soundbar hinge too that's also carried over from the C 930.
And that's a single piece now, and it allows for clear audio regardless of the mode it's in.
Another nice little feature is that Lenovo made it easier for you to remove the garage active pen on the back of the laptop so that you can just pull it out and you're ready to write The keyboards comfortable the precision touchpad is responsive.
There's also Alexa support.
So if you want to order things from Amazon or use it to control your smart home or just play some music.
You can do that right out of the box.
But there is one thing that drives me a little bit nuts that carried over from the last design.
Like the C 930, these are all the ports you get.
While I don't really mind the port assortment you get two Thunderbolt, three ports which is great.
There Are none on the other side and if you just put one of those Thunderbolt three ports on the other side, you'd be able to charge from both sides or not crowd the ports on all on one side so it makes it easier to get things in and out.
Also, memory is soldered on so you can upgrade that later on.
That's kind of a drag but just make sure you buy all the ram you need up front.
But those are relatively minor complaints about what otherwise is an excellent premium to in one, especially if you're looking for a bit more screen space than Dells XPS 13 or the HP Spectre X 360.
And it's just all around faster than the last model
