Your video, "Lenovo's Y-series gaming laptop line gets a revamp "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CES 2014

Lenovo's Y-series gaming laptop line gets a revamp

New GPUs, touch screens, 4K, and more, but nearly everything is optional.
1:10 /
Transcript
I'm Dan Ackerman here at CES 2014 with the latest version of Lenovo's gaming laptop. This is the Y50. It's 15-inch and also the 14-inch Y40. Now you may not think of Lenovo and gaming laptops in the same brief but I've always like this Y series. It had a couple of cool ones over the years. They really stand out. They've got slim designs. They got this cool red backlit keyboard, which I like a lot. This new version is actually a little bit thinner and lighter than previous one because it took out the optical drive, which frankly you don't really need especially for PC gaming anymore now that you download everything. And of course you get a high-end Intel CPUs and either Nvidia or AMD graphics, one of the cool expensive options of features here is a real 4K display. It's 3840x2160. It's a touch screen, which is hard to find in a gaming laptop, and of course, It got some 4K video playing right here. Now the 14 and 15-inch versions, you know, they start at about $500. But once you had all these other stuffs, they're gonna get very expensive, $1,000- $1,500 maybe more. I'm Dan Ackerman at CES 2014 with the Lenovo Y50.

Latest Computers videos

Video: 7 settings that will help you see your Mac better
7 settings that will help you see your Mac better
3:20
If you're having trouble seeing things on your Mac's display, here are some settings to tweak.
Play video
Video: 5 MacBook problems and how to fix them
5 MacBook problems and how to fix them
2:14
Is your Mac starting to show signs of age? Here are five easy fixes to common issues.
Play video
Video: Origin PC's heavy-metal Millennium shows style
Origin PC's heavy-metal Millennium shows style
1:36
This high-end custom gaming desktop gets new colors, a new design and lots more aluminum and tempered glass.
Play video
Video: A hypothetical home for the Razer Phone
A hypothetical home for the Razer Phone
1:31
Project Linda is a high-concept CES 2018 prototype, dropping a Razer Phone into a Razer Blade Stealth laptop.
Play video
Video: Best laptops and hybrids for the 2017 holidays
Best laptops and hybrids for the 2017 holidays
2:11
These are the computers on everyone's wish list for the 2017 holidays.
Play video
Video: 6 best touchscreens to buy right now
6 best touchscreens to buy right now
1:41
Touchscreens are an attractive option for those looking to use a laptop for multiple tasks. Here are our favorites.
Play video
Video: 7 best laptops for those on a budget
7 best laptops for those on a budget
1:55
These are our favorite budget laptops, whether you need one for work, school or just gaming.
Play video
Video: iPhone X: Biggest let-downs
iPhone X: Biggest let-downs
2:11
Four things Apple should've done differently with its 10th anniversary iPhone.
Play video