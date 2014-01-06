Lenovo's Y-series gaming laptop line gets a revamp

CES 2014
Lenovo's Y-series gaming laptop line gets a revampNew GPUs, touch screens, 4K, and more, but nearly everything is optional.
Transcript
I'm Dan Ackerman here at CES 2014 with the latest version of Lenovo's gaming laptop. This is the Y50. It's 15-inch and also the 14-inch Y40. Now you may not think of Lenovo and gaming laptops in the same brief but I've always like this Y series. It had a couple of cool ones over the years. They really stand out. They've got slim designs. They got this cool red backlit keyboard, which I like a lot. This new version is actually a little bit thinner and lighter than previous one because it took out the optical drive, which frankly you don't really need especially for PC gaming anymore now that you download everything. And of course you get a high-end Intel CPUs and either Nvidia or AMD graphics, one of the cool expensive options of features here is a real 4K display. It's 3840x2160. It's a touch screen, which is hard to find in a gaming laptop, and of course, It got some 4K video playing right here. Now the 14 and 15-inch versions, you know, they start at about $500. But once you had all these other stuffs, they're gonna get very expensive, $1,000- $1,500 maybe more. I'm Dan Ackerman at CES 2014 with the Lenovo Y50.