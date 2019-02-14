CNET First Look

Lenovo's Legion Y7000P laptop does mainstream gaming right

Transcript
Last year, Lenovo dialed back the design on its Legion gaming laptops, like this Legion Y7000P, which walks the line between the subtle design of its current line mates like the Y730, and the more aggressive look of past Legion laptops. Black with red accents are out, in favor of an iron gray suit with a metal lid and a big glowing Y symbol, though, you do still get Layered cooling vents. And in between them are your ports and power, which helps with cord clutter, but also makes you hunt for the right input. The subtle design continues inside with the slim bezel around its nice looking 15.6 inch full HD display. With fairly uniform off angle viewing and decent color. It does have a bit of a chin though where you'll find the webcam that's either pointing at your knuckles or up your nose. The keyboard is good, it's a little soft but with [UNKNOWN] travel. And the touch pad is fine but missing discrete buttons, and you get a single color, white backlight, for the keys. Nothing here is extraordinary, but it is solid and performs well. Inside, though, is pretty remarkable for this model's $1100 price, including a 6-core Intel processor and NVIDIA's GTX 1060 graphics. And we're not talking about the max q version, it's the full version. You will be able to play the latest games at higher ultra settings and it gives you head room for the future. If you want something that's a step above entry level gaming, the Legion Y7000 is worth tracking down.
