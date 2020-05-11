Lenovo's IdeaPad Duet Chromebook 2-in-1 is a little workhorse for less
Transcript
Hey there everyone, I just got this.
This is the Lenovo Ideapad Duet Chromebook.
[MUSIC]
Let me just stop talking about it and get this thing open and show you what's in there.
Basically a tablet with a 10.1 inch full HD screen.
Get that off.
Nice blue gray back there.
Camera.
I think it's an 8 megapixel don't quote me on that.
I'll tell you more later.
For sure there's your Pogo pins for attaching The keyboard, no audio jack so Bluetooth or USBC.
Anyway, let's see what else is in the box here.
Lift that up, all right, so I'm guessing this is the keyboard.
And keyboard.
All right, Pogo pins on the bottom there, Pogo pins there and they were just Look at that.
And this, this appears to be the back cover up and that just snaps right into place too.
So, here you go.
This is a built in.
Bendy part kickstand.
So there you go, there's that.
And you just, [SOUND] You got your full keyboard and touchpad, nice clicky pad.
And let's finish off what's in the box, and see what's in there.
It does not have an audio jack.
Lenovo includes a USB C2 3.5 millimeter headphone Jack there, and then you've got USBC cable, for charging, and let's see what's in and USBC, well USB charger, and there you go, that's, the only other thing in there is a quick start guide So there you go.
That's what's in the box.
Anyway, now that we've talked about what this is and what's in the box, let's talk about what it can do.
[MUSIC]
[MUSIC]
So if you're familiar with small tablet e two and ones you might think this is essentially a chrome version of the first Microsoft Surface go and you're not wrong.
Again, this is built around 10.1 inch display with a 1610 aspect ratio so you have a bit more height for work.
It's a nice display with the 408 brightness which helps with the reflections off the screen a little bit snap on its keyboard and you're ready to work.
The keyboard is not bad, but Lenovo cut down the size on the keys on the right side here.
And of particular frustration for me is the apostrophe key, which simply could not seem to hit and instead hit the Enter key more often than not With regular use, I might be able to overcome it but who knows.
Also, the keyboard is not backlit, which is not uncommon for cheaper Chromebooks but still kind of a bummer.
The small click pad is good.
However, if you tend to drag your palms like I do while typing, you can likely look forward to some cursor jumpiness and accidental text selection.
It's just one more thing you'll have to adjust to.
And because I'm sure someone out there cares, you can in fact use this on your lap.
It's a bit of a balancing ct, but the keyboard can [UNKNOWN] and the kickstand support sit in enough positions to give you some flexibility.
If you work at home or the office, I'll take advantage of the USBC port and get a duct to connect to the external dis[lay keyboard and mouse.
By using it side by side with a display as an extended desktop gives you a small screen to use as a communications device.
If you want to keep slack or email or messages open or something else open or you can use the duet as a media player while you're working on the larger main display.
Basically while you're on the go, you have the small device to work on.
But when you need extra space for long sessions you have the option to connect to a display mouse and keyboard.
[MUSIC]
Inside is a MediaTek Octa core Processor, four Gigs of memory in either 64 or 128 28 gigs of storage with no card slot for expansion and only $20 separating the two, you should probably go with the 128 gig version if you can.
I was a little concerned about having only four gigs of memory in this thing.
I use the cog system viewer app to keep an eye on memory and the DeWitt seem to be using most of Have its memory most of the time.
But performance only occasionally got laggy for a few seconds here and there, both on its own and when connected to an external display, but you know, otherwise it was fine.
Gaming was fine on it too.
Since you have access to the Google Play Store, I stuck to Android games for testing.
But the duet can be paired with Google stadia controller and service.
Between your removable keyboard, and kickstand, the Duet is easy to set up for gaming with a Bluetooth controller.
And it's small and light enough to play handheld as well.
Battery life seems to be in the ballpark of what Lenovo Most promising which is up to 10 hours.
I haven't done any formal testing yet, but based on my usage, I can see it easily getting up to eight hours.
But that's all going to depend on your screen brightness and whatever it is you're doing.
Moving on,
[MUSIC]
Along with the USBC port on the right, you've got the volume rocker and power button.
And then moving to the top, you've got the far field mics and stereo speakers combined with the 2mp, Front facing camera they worked well for video chats though my wife said I sounded a little bit tinny on her end.
The mics can also be used for google assistant for doing important things like setting reminders and playing cat videos on YouTube.
The speakers are not great They're okay for casual use but anything more than that and you'll want bluetooth headphones or speakers.
With the keyboard detached you've got yourself a nice little tablet that weighs about one and a half pounds or 670 grams with the back cover on Google recently updated chrome the OS and browser with a tablet mode and unique gestures along swipe up brings you to your homescreen.
A short swipe up brings up your pinned apps, swipe up and hold and you'll see all your open apps and you can then drag one to split screen mode by dragging nap to the top or bottom and then another to the opposite side.
A bar in the middle lets you resize each side.
You can also go back to the last screen by swiping in from the left and page back and forth in the browser by swiping left and right.
Between these updates and the Play Store access, this feels more like a mid range Android tablet than other chrome two and ones have tested So that's a look at the duets features and some of what it can do.
Now Google updates Chrome OS every six weeks and for this, it'll continue to do that for the next eight years.
So the features you have today won't be the features you'll have tomorrow.
After spending a little bit of time with it I'd have to say as many Main device This is probably not going to get you very far.
But as a secondary device, something to supplement another computer just so that you have something to answer emails or surf the Web and play some games.
This is a great little device for that.
Or if you need something that's super mobile that you can connect really fast to a Your mobile hotspot or whatever, or for tethering instantly, this is a great option for that.
It's essentially a more accessible, more affordable version of the Google Pixel slate, especially since it only carries a price tag of $300.
[BLANK_AUDIO]
Up Next
Hands-on: The new MacBook Pro plays catch-up
5:13
Asus Chromebook Flip C436 delivers a premium Chrome experience
5:35
LG's lightweight Gram 14 2-in-1 is a battery-life leader
5:22
Lenovo's Yoga C940 is 360 degrees of premium laptop
4:01
Hands-on with the 2020 MacBook Air
8:04
Lenovo Chromebook C340-11: A budget friendly basic student chromebook
3:04
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop packs a lot into a small...
2:24
Dell shows off its dual- and folding display concepts at CES...
2:09
Dell's XPS 13 gets a facelift for 2020 and its 15-inch Latitude...
2:25
Has the new MacBook Pro finally fixed Apple's keyboard problem?