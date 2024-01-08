Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid Can Switch Between Android and Windows
Speaker 1: This is the Lenovo Think book plus Gen five hybrid. And at first glance, it kind of looks like any other Windows laptop, but where it really stands out is that when you detach it, it transforms into an Android tablet. The tablet actually functions as its own standalone product. So this has a Qualcomm processor inside, so it's not relying on the base for power or anything like that. So you [00:00:30] can literally just use this as an Android tablet when you don't want to have a full laptop with you. And then this base also is its own kind of Windows computer in and of itself. So as you can see, this is attached to an external monitor, and it's actually running Windows. So there's an Intel chip inside this base and a Qualcomm chip inside this tablet. This is what the Android interface looks like. It's basic Android. Speaker 1: You have all of your apps here. You have the Play Store right here, [00:01:00] and then when I connect it back to the base again, you're running on Windows. So this will be launching in Q2 for $2,000. We don't have much more information than that, but overall, I think this is really interesting because it's rare to see something like this that actually serves as a tablet and a laptop in one. And yes, we've had hybrids and detachable laptops for about a decade now. Maybe a little more than that, but where this really [00:01:30] shines is that it feels like it's not compromising on the mobile or the laptop experience. Of course, we won't know that for sure until we actually test it, but since it runs full Android and full windows, this really kind of seems like a rare combination. Check out CNET for more laptop coverage and for more coverage of CES.
Up Next
Dell Overhauls Its XPS Laptops and Redesigns the Alienware m16 for CES 2024
Up Next
Dell Overhauls Its XPS Laptops and Redesigns the Alienware m16 for CES 2024
Everything Samsung Unveiled at Its CES 2024 Event
Everything Samsung Unveiled at Its CES 2024 Event
This Wi-Fi Toothbrush Talks You into Being a Better Brusher
This Wi-Fi Toothbrush Talks You into Being a Better Brusher
This 115-inch TCL TV Makes Your Screen Seem Tiny
This 115-inch TCL TV Makes Your Screen Seem Tiny
TCL's New Phone Has a Paperlike Screen
TCL's New Phone Has a Paperlike Screen
Everything Announced at LG's CES Press Conference
Everything Announced at LG's CES Press Conference
LG's 2024 OLED TVs Cut Wires, Boost Brightness
LG's 2024 OLED TVs Cut Wires, Boost Brightness
LG Transparent OLED Turns From TV Into Animated Art
LG Transparent OLED Turns From TV Into Animated Art
Withings BeamO Is a Thermometer, ECG and More in Your Pocket
Withings BeamO Is a Thermometer, ECG and More in Your Pocket
Tech Shows
The Apple Core
The Apple Core
Alphabet City
Alphabet City
CNET Top 5
CNET Top 5
The Daily Charge
The Daily Charge
What the Future
What the Future
Tech Today
Tech Today
Latest News All latest news
Dell Overhauls Its XPS Laptops and Redesigns the Alienware m16 for CES 2024
Dell Overhauls Its XPS Laptops and Redesigns the Alienware m16 for CES 2024
Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid Can Switch Between Android and Windows
Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid Can Switch Between Android and Windows
Everything Samsung Unveiled at Its CES 2024 Event
Everything Samsung Unveiled at Its CES 2024 Event
This Wi-Fi Toothbrush Talks You into Being a Better Brusher
This Wi-Fi Toothbrush Talks You into Being a Better Brusher
This 115-inch TCL TV Makes Your Screen Seem Tiny
This 115-inch TCL TV Makes Your Screen Seem Tiny
TCL's New Phone Has a Paperlike Screen
TCL's New Phone Has a Paperlike Screen
Most Popular All most popular
Can the Samsung Gaming Hub Replace An Xbox?
Can the Samsung Gaming Hub Replace An Xbox?
CNET Editor Reacts to Vision Pro Spatial Video
CNET Editor Reacts to Vision Pro Spatial Video
Dear Tim Cook: Our Apple Wish List for 2024
Dear Tim Cook: Our Apple Wish List for 2024
Best Laptops 2023: Budget Friendly
Best Laptops 2023: Budget Friendly
What's Next for EVs in 2024
What's Next for EVs in 2024
Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6
Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6
Latest Products All latest products
Watch This Magic Mirror Analyze Your Health
Watch This Magic Mirror Analyze Your Health
Sony Pulse Explore Earbuds: Setup and Hands-On
Sony Pulse Explore Earbuds: Setup and Hands-On
The PlayStation 5 Slim: Hands-On
The PlayStation 5 Slim: Hands-On
CNET Editor Reacts to Vision Pro Spatial Video
CNET Editor Reacts to Vision Pro Spatial Video
Samsung's 98-inch 8K TV Is Big, Bright and Really Expensive
Samsung's 98-inch 8K TV Is Big, Bright and Really Expensive
300-Mile Honda Prologue EV Hits the Road Next Year
300-Mile Honda Prologue EV Hits the Road Next Year
Latest How To All how to videos
How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4
How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4
Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6
Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6
How to Use ChatGPT's New Voice Conversations
How to Use ChatGPT's New Voice Conversations
How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3
How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3
How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11
How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11
10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone