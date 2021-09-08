/>

Lenovo Duet 5 adds OLED to our fave budget Chromebook

Laptops

Up Next

7 ways to take screenshots in Windows 11
win11screen3

Up Next

7 ways to take screenshots in Windows 11

Lenovo updates its 5i Chromebooks
dsc06423

Lenovo updates its 5i Chromebooks

Here's why a Chromebook might be all the laptop you need
yt-chromebook-2

Here's why a Chromebook might be all the laptop you need

Samsung's Galaxy Book Pro 360 is the slim, elegant 2-in-1 partner for your Galaxy phone
galaxybookpro360-v1

Samsung's Galaxy Book Pro 360 is the slim, elegant 2-in-1 partner for your Galaxy phone

Chromebooks turn 10: From the first prototype to the latest models
chromebookthumb

Chromebooks turn 10: From the first prototype to the latest models

Samsung unveils Galaxy Book and Galaxy Book Odyssey
galaxybookodyssey

Samsung unveils Galaxy Book and Galaxy Book Odyssey

Samsung's new Galaxy Book laptops add AMOLED screens, promise future 5G
samsung-laptops-00-03-09-16-still002.png

Samsung's new Galaxy Book laptops add AMOLED screens, promise future 5G

Samsung's April Unpacked Event: What to expect
unpackedpreview-00-00-11-07-still001

Samsung's April Unpacked Event: What to expect

First look at the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4
surfacepro-april2021

First look at the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest Products All latest products

Lenovo Duet 5 adds OLED to our fave budget Chromebook
lenovo-duet-00-00-03-14-still003

Lenovo Duet 5 adds OLED to our fave budget Chromebook

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review: The ultimate Android watch?
galaxywatch4-v1

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review: The ultimate Android watch?

Nest Cam with battery is smart and unsurprising
nest-cam-review30

Nest Cam with battery is smart and unsurprising

Nest Doorbell with battery is an impressive wireless effort from Google
nest-doorbell-battery-review-10

Nest Doorbell with battery is an impressive wireless effort from Google

Galaxy Z Flip 3 review: A prime-time foldable
yt-z-flip-3-review-1

Galaxy Z Flip 3 review: A prime-time foldable

We go hands-on with the $700 Motorola Edge
p1055034

We go hands-on with the $700 Motorola Edge

Latest How To All how to videos

Reinstall MacOS Big Sur with these steps
how-to-reinstall-macos-big-sur-3

Reinstall MacOS Big Sur with these steps

How to fine-tune notifications on the Nest Doorbell with battery
pxl-20210826-153357776

How to fine-tune notifications on the Nest Doorbell with battery

How to choose an app for investing
investing-5

How to choose an app for investing

How to set up the Samsung Galaxy Buds2
samsung-galaxy-buds-2-cnet-2021-11

How to set up the Samsung Galaxy Buds2

How to mix and match Amazon Echo's new name and voice options
yt-howto-alexa-8

How to mix and match Amazon Echo's new name and voice options

Install an M.2 SSD in your PS5 with a heatsink upgrade
ps5drive2

Install an M.2 SSD in your PS5 with a heatsink upgrade