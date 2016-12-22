Connect with us
Save the holidays with these last-minute gifts: Tech Today

Out of time? Become a digital gifting master with these tips for procrastinators.

[MUSIC] Think you are out of time to get a gift? Don't worry my friend the holiday are not doomed, here are some tips for you master gifts for crastinators, at this hour you need to think digital. You can give someone a subscription for service like Amazon Prime You can give 3 months for $33 or a year for $99. With it, the recipient gets a library of video, music, e-books, and of course, no charge for 2-day shipping. You need the recipient's email address and you could have it sent on the day you choose. It doesn't automatically renew. Music lovers may wanna music streaming subscription. Spotify has a promotion to get a three month subscription for only a buck. Normally it's $10 a month. Apple lets you gift anything on iTunes, be it digital music book, TV shows, movies even apps. If you're shopping from your phone, go to the item you want to buy and tap the share icon in the corner then choose gift You can also use this method to gift someone a subscription to a streaming service like Netflix or HBO. And if the person has an Android phone, you can gift credit for Google Play to be used on apps or media. Video games are also a good last minute option. At Gamersgate you can gift a digital download of a PC game, and the recipient gets an activation code sent via email. You can also send digital copies of Xbox and Play Station games through Amazon and Gamestop websites. If digital isn't gonna cut it and you need something tangible, pronto, well Amazon prime subscribers can get free 2 hour delivery on select items But it's not available everywhere. Type in your zip code to see if it's available it's offered for your address. Google has a similar same-day delivery service, called Google Express, which partners with dozens of major retailer's. [MUSIC] With CNET I'm Bridget Carey, happy gifting my friends.

