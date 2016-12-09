Last-minute digital gifts and subscriptions: Holiday Gift Guide 2016
Left your holiday shopping to the last minute? There's still time to give a digital gift.
If you've left your holiday shopping to the last minute these digital gifts can be delivered instantly. Music lovers [INAUDIBLE] the choice with Spotify, Pandora, Google Play Music, and Apple Music offering gift subscriptions. An Amazon Prime subscription for $99, offers free two day shipping, and access to music, movie, and television content. Bookworms will love Scribd. For $8 a month, you get magazines, audio books, and latest releases. For those who prefer physical gifts. Subscription boxes send out a monthly parcel of goodies. My Geek Box and LOOTCRATE both offer geeky collectibles, t-shirts, and comic books. Starting at $20 a month. Find the perfect gift for a pc gamer on STEAM. A digital distribution platform for video games. Classes vary per title, and for those who dont want cash PayPal has a series of digital cards you can use to send a monetary value instantly. In San Francisco, I am Lexy Savvides, CNET dot com for CBS News.