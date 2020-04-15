Larger screens coming to Samsung tablets, report says

Transcript
Transcription not available for Larger screens coming to Samsung tablets, report says.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

86 episodes

Alphabet City

88 episodes

CNET Top 5

852 episodes

The Daily Charge

962 episodes

What the Future

336 episodes

Tech Today

1162 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Do this first if you've been laid off or furloughed

15:52

OnePlus 8 coming to Verizon's 5G network

1:13

OnePlus debuts OnePlus 8 smartphone

10:57

OnePlus introduces Bullets Wireless Z headphones

1:36

OnePlus unveils OnePlus 8 Pro

13:51

How minds from MIT created a foldable face shield that can be rapidly mass-produced

4:31

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

How to file a tax extension during the COVID-19 pandemic

1:36

Apple Watch Series 6: What to expect

8:21

Microsoft Surface Neo could be delayed, Disney Plus racks up subs

1:24

AutoComplete decides which old cars deserve a remake

7:07

Ford Raptor vs. Jeep Gladiator Mojave: Desert running beasts

7:23

2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel: Too much torque?

10:01

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

LG V60 ThinQ 5G has us seeing double (the screen, that is)

4:43

Shure's new Aonic wireless earbuds are Beats for audiophiles

4:46

LG's lightweight Gram 14 2-in-1 is a battery-life leader

5:22

How Ring Fit Adventure rhythm dance game is the workout I need

6:01

Comparing Google Nest Mini and Amazon Echo Dot with Clock

7:26

Beats Powerbeats 4 review: Nice upgrade but is it worth it?

4:00

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

What you need to know about cleaning and reusing a virus mask

3:02

10 stay-at-home essentials under $20

2:13

How to file a tax extension during the COVID-19 pandemic

1:36

Coronavirus stimulus checks: Everything you need to know

2:06

Best PS4 games to play during quarantine

3:23

Bad news: You look like a loser on your webcam

7:47