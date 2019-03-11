Land O'Lakes' Copernicus Project lets you get hands on with food science
We're here at South by Southwest where LAND O'LAKES have set up the Copernicus Project.
An interactive experience built to teach you a little bit more about your food.
Inside they're tackling topics like biodiversity and nano technology but using immersive art to do it.
We wanted to start a conversation on the future of food.
And we wanted to make sure as folks came in here and had an experience about, what does the food web look like.
It's not a chain it's a web, cause it touches many different things like health, and technology, and logistics.
And so we wanted to make folks aware of how food effects their life And where food comes from.
Attendees should choose a color of yarn to represent their diet and use it to illustrate which food-related issues matter the most to them.
Or they could cast a vote on questions like whether they'd add bugs to their protein intake.
People learn when they touch things, feel things.
I mean, there's a lot of things you can read [INAUDIBLE] our event, which are pretty exciting.
And very informative but until you experience something, right?
Whether it's visual with all those LED screens telling you about biodiversity, or whether you're like a little kid sliding into an avocado pit.
And that was fun, so why is this here?
And then all of a sudden you'll read about nano-technology and the impact they can have.
And what better way to learn about technology than sliding into a giant avocado?
