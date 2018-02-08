Your video, "Knock to unlock? You can with the Sesame Smart Lock "
[MUSIC] Candy house is here to take on August with a Kickstarter-funded Sesame Smart Lock. At $149, this retrofit smart lock costs the same Same as August's least expensive model. But there are a few key differences. Unlike August's line of locks, Sesame fits on top of your thumb latch and sticks to your door with an adhesive strip. So, you won't need to remove any hardware prior to installing the lock. The Sesame is designed to fit on most deadbolts out there, but the thumb latches here at the C-net smart home were a bit too large, so I'd recommend checking the compatible dimensions on the Handi House website before making a purchase. The Sesame has a knock to open feature currently only available on iOS devices. Knock three times on your phone with the Sesame app running in the background and the lock will unlock as long as you're within Bluetooth range. In the Sesame app, you can view the lock status and history, as well as add managers or guests. Purchase the $70 WiFi access point, and you can lock and unlock your door remotely. The Sesame doesn't have any native integration with smart home platforms yet, but the Sesame [UNKNOWN] service does have applets for both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice commands. The Sesame performed well in our test but it's commands were a bit laggy The lock overall doesn't feel as sturdy as August line of locks. Which also include Doorsense and don't need if to work with Google and Alexa. The Sesame and its WiFi access point come in at just $10 cheaper than the equivalent August pairing. And personally, I'd spend the extra money to have August Doorsense technology and more intuitive smart home integration.
Sesame Smart Lock

CNET Editors' Rating

 Good
If you want the most lock for your money, the $150 August Smart Lock is still your best bet, but if you're really into being able to knock on your phone to unlock your door, Candy House has got just the lock for you.
