Don��t let your kids watch stuff you know they shouldn��t.
Here are the easy steps on how to kid-proof your streaming services.
iTunes users can set up parental restrictions in a few simple steps.
Open iTunes and go to preferences.
Click on the yellow icon at the top labeled restrictions.
From there you can disable programming and restrict music, movies, TV shows and books Based on the appropriateness for your child.
If you get your content through Google Play, go to settings, then parental controls, and turn them on.
Create a pin before adjusting your filters and restrictions.
No one will be able to make changes unless they have that pin.
The steps are nearly identical for Amazon Prime video watcher.
Click Settings on the Prime Video page at Parental Controls and create a five digit PIN.
Using that PIN you can then prevent accidental purchases and restrict viewing by age.
Netflix users can set up different profiles for different family members.
A kid's profile will only show content suitable for ages 12 and under.
In San Francisco, I'm Kara Tsuboi with Cnet for CBS News.
