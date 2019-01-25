Tech Minute

Keep your phone warm this winter

Transcript
[MUSIC] Our phones may be smart but they��re very sensitive to cold winter weather. Here��s some tips for maintaining peak performance when the [UNKNOWN] drops. For starters when you��re outside, keep your phone close to your body, ideally in an inner pocket to protect its lithium battery. Never leave it in a cold car or a bag with no isolation as these batteries won��t perform properly in cold temperatures If lithium ion batteries get too cold, they won't charge properly either. Always make sure your phone is warmed up to room temperature before plugging it in. You could also consider purchasing an insulating case. From brands like Climate Case. These neoprene pouches can even be heated in the microwave. To help your phone maintain optimum temperatures in the harsh winter. And finally, the best thing you can do for your phone in extreme cold it to turn it off. In San Francisco, I'm Kara Tsuboi, CNET for CBS News.
