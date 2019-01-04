Tech Minute

Keep your data secure with a password manager

Transcript
[MUSIC] Passwords can be so complicated, upper case letters, lower case letters, numbers, special characters. It's impossible to remember every unique password for every login, which is why it's Viable to us a password manager that relies on one master password&gt;&gt;&gt; for example Keeper, once you create that master password your can import your other passwords if they're stored in your browser or even stored in other password managers. Or when logging into a site for the first time Keeper ill help you create super complex passwords, but remember yu don't have to remember them Keep also access of volt and can store private photos videos and financial information. Keep a start at $2.50 a month but that gives you a limited access across devices. Browse obvious basic password store in generating features because several steps further to secure your data even in free version. For example the website requires an email address to access [UNKNOWN] will mask your real one so you don't compromise your account. It can do the same with credit cards and phone numbers for an additional $3 a month. In San Francisco I'm Kara Tsuboi CNET for CBS news. [MUSIC]
Tech Industry

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

CES 2019: What tech to expect

1:44

Taking a ride with Elon Musk inside Boring Company's tunnel

2:18

Biggest hacks of 2018

3:26

The huge Marriott cyberattack may have been the work of Chinese spies

1:01

How to cut the cord like a pro

3:17

Representative slams colleagues, defends Google

1:47

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'

1:02

What to expect from Apple in 2019

7:35

Self-driving hotel room comes to you like an Uber

3:02

Don't believe the hype about air fryers

2:16

Radical new engine makes a run at reality

3:16

Apple warns investors, Netflix begs people to be smart

1:25

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Brewie+ automatically makes good beer, but needs too much help for its crazy price

2:21

Ninja's coffee maker brews well in many ways

1:31

TiVo Bolt OTA vs Amazon Fire TV Recast: which DVR should you buy?

2:14

Samsung Q9 TV goes against OLED with LCD's best picture yet

1:46

Bumblebee transforms from action-packed to adorable

1:34

The Google Pixel Slate hints at what the iPad Pro needs next

4:35

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

The first 5 things to do with a new Amazon Echo

4:55

The first 5 things to do with a new Google Home speaker

3:59

Tips for improving battery life on your MacBook

2:35

Best cheap phones to try now

2:02

Inside a studio photoshoot of a luxury $25,000 watch

27:12

3 Mac apps to get you organized

1:23