Keep your data secure with a password manager

[MUSIC]
Passwords can be so complicated, upper case letters, lower case letters, numbers, special characters.
It's impossible to remember every unique password for every login, which is why it's Viable to us a password manager that relies on one master password>>> for example Keeper, once you create that master password your can import your other passwords if they're stored in your browser or even stored in other password managers.
Or when logging into a site for the first time Keeper ill help you create super complex passwords, but remember yu don't have to remember them Keep also access of volt and can store private photos videos and financial information.
Keep a start at $2.50 a month but that gives you a limited access across devices.
Browse obvious basic password store in generating features because several steps further to secure your data even in free version.
For example the website requires an email address to access [UNKNOWN] will mask your real one so you don't compromise your account.
It can do the same with credit cards and phone numbers for an additional $3 a month.
In San Francisco I'm Kara Tsuboi CNET for CBS news.
[MUSIC]
